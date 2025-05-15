How Big Is This, Really? by Angela Belmont

The Pull of Magnet at Bassett Medical Center

ANGELA BELMONT

(Photo provided)

On April 23, Bassett Medical Center was notified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center that we achieved Magnet® Recognition for Nursing Excellence, the highest national honor a hospital can attain for nurse satisfaction, patient outcomes and nursing quality.

This is a very big deal. It’s not just that Bassett Medical Center has received a national distinction (though we are ecstatic about this fact). This is tremendously meaningful for our patients and communities, too. Let me explain.

This distinction demonstrates the top-tier care patients receive at Bassett. Before applying for Magnet status, the hospital had to prove that we are performing above the average or median performance of hospitals across the country for eight consecutive quarters (or two years). We submitted more than 1,500 pages of material and engaged in more than 70 survey interviews with 100 employees and community members, among many other efforts. Bassett Medical Center didn’t just meet the threshold—we exceeded it. This includes our high scores in preventing injuries and hospital-acquired infections for patients in the hospital, our quickness in triaging and treating patients who come through our doors having heart attacks, and how satisfied our patients are overall with the care they receive at Bassett.

Why does Magnet matter so much for patients?

Magnet recognition is one of the gold standards in the healthcare field for excellence in nursing and hospital performance. The fact that Bassett Medical Center is outperforming hospitals across the state and nationally—by ANCC standards—in these key clinical areas means our patients and communities can depend on us for best-in-class care close to home. When every second matters in our rural area during heart emergencies, Bassett Medical Center is seamless and swift with our care. And our patients in the hospital can be sure they are receiving the highest quality and safety when they are in our care and healing.

Why does Magnet matter so much to nursing staff and our communities?

The general public probably doesn’t realize this—but the reason this designation is called Magnet is because it quite literally draws nurses to an institution to grow their careers. The Magnet seal is an internationally understood symbol among nurses that signifies a hospital has proven its commitment to empowering nurses by giving them a voice, prioritizing their education and growth, and achieving outstanding clinical outcomes. In short, nurses LOOK for Magnet hospitals as a criterion for how to choose where they land. This designation just opened an amazing amount of doors for Bassett in the recruitment realm—and you better believe we are already shouting our distinction from the rooftops as nursing graduation season kicks off.

Moreover, after hospitals achieve Magnet, research shows it leads to higher job satisfaction among nurses and a lower number of nurses leaving their positions when compared with other healthcare organizations. We hope this trend proves true for Bassett Medical Center and we can welcome many new nurses to our already-strong units. We are so thankful for the commitment to care, tireless spirit, and medical expertise displayed by Bassett Medical Center’s nurses day in and day out. None of this would be possible without the long hoursthey dedicate to their patients.

With this designation, Bassett Medical Center has earned its place among an elite group of hospitals. Less than 10 percent of all hospitals in the United States are Magnet facilities. New York State is home to only 50. And we’re not stopping with Bassett Medical Center—our eyes are on the rest of Bassett Healthcare Network’s hospital facilities for future Magnet designations. We know our nurses across the region are upholding the highest standards and changing lives every day.

Bassett’s patients and communities can be proud they have a Magnet hospital in their back yard. This honor demonstrates that advanced medical care exists not just in big cities, but also in the rural communities we call home.

Angela Belmont, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, serves as senior vice president, chief nursing executive for Bassett Healthcare Network. Visit www.bassett.org to learn more.