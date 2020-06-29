Hyde Hall Reopening July 1

COOPERSTOWN – With by-reservation tours, enhanced safety measures and reduced contact, Hyde Hall has announced that they will be open for tours on Wednesday, July 1.

“Hyde Hall has more to offer than ever before,” says Jonathan Maney, Executive Director. “Explore history with us and see fascinating things that you cannot find anywhere else. We are excited to share this beautiful New York treasure!”



Tours are available by reservation only, and with a strict limit of six guests per tour. Starting Wednesday (July 1st), tours will run daily—on the hour—between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. To reserve tours, guests must call (607) 547-5098 X 7 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Masks must be worn by all guests, and areas that

Guests will be able to see new renovations, including the Maple Stair Hall in the West Wing, the third floor Billiards Room had its plaster rehabilitated, historic wood panels are repaired in several places, two original high back sofas have returned with new slipcovers, and the original, early water closet – the first flush toilet west of the Hudson – is being restored.