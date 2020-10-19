Ian R. Ednie, 72; Active In Oneonta’s St. James Church

ONEONTA – Ian R. Ednie, 72, who was active in St. James Episcopal Church while living in Oneonta, died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Wallingford, Pa. He had been living in Monroe, Mich.

He was born in Feb. 17, 1948, in Madison, Wisc., son of Norman A. Ednie and Betty Jean (Williams) Ednie. He received a B.A. in History and Chemical Engineering from the University of Delaware.

He was active in the Episcopal Church, as a choir member at St. James, and a senior warden and congressional designee at Trinity Episcopal in Monroe. Through his faith organizations, he advocated for social and racial justice and environmental concerns.

He is survived by son Geoffrey (Natalie) Ednie, daughter Margaret (Junior Stopka) Ednie, grandchildren Owen, Dean and Faye Ednie, and brothers Douglas and Andrew Ednie.

He was predeceased by his parents, his wife of 43 years, Frances (Chelosky) Ednie; his brother David Ednie.

The funeral was private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to www.cancer.org

Pagano Funeral Home, Garnet Valley, Pa., handled the arrangements.