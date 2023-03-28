Ibrahim Named ‘Rural Hospital CEO to Know’

COOPERSTOWN

Dr. Tommy Ibrahim, president and chief executive officer of Bassett Healthcare Network, has been named to a select list of esteemed healthcare industry professionals profiled in the “Becker’s Hospital Review” article titled “80 Rural Hospital CEOs to Know 2023.” As noted in the article: “Rural hospitals are critical to the success of the U.S. healthcare system to expand access to care in remote areas. CEOs at the helm of these important community institutions have many responsibilities to make sure their hospitals thrive.”

The Becker’s article continues: “The executives featured on this list have put their heart and soul into ensuring their communities have access to the best healthcare services possible. While rural hospitals across the country have faced closure in recent years, these leaders have developed a model for not only surviving but thriving.”

“The headwinds against us are serious,” said Dr. Ibrahim, who was also recently featured in “Lessons from the C-suite,” a podcast series hosted by Advisory Board President Eric Larsen that covers conversations with the most influential leaders in healthcare. “But I also believe that some of the very elements that have conventionally been regarded as disadvantageous to rural systems—like wide geographic areas, scarcity of hospital beds and physicians, geographic maldistribution of doctors, insufficient reimbursement, etc.—may, in fact, turn out to be advantages in a digital health age.”

“At the end of the day, the vision is for Bassett to be the model of care for rural health in the U.S.,” Dr. Ibrahim continued.

Dr. Ibrahim’s complete interview with the Advisory Board is available at advisory.com/Blog/2023/02/tommy-ibrahim.