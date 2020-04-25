In 3 Days, Foundation Achieves $30K Target, Has $80K In COVID Aid

Ohio Foundation Offers $20K

In A Dollar-For-Dollar Match

COOPERSTOWN – By yesterday afternoon, less than 72 hours after the Community Foundation of Otsego County formally announced the COVID-19 Relief & Recovery Fund, community members sent in checks and used credit card payments that succeeded in meeting the $30,000 challenge match.

“Good news,” said Harry Levine, foundation board chairman, in announcing the response, adding, “We now have $80,000 to distribute in awards.”

There’s more good news, said Levine: In response to this first challenge, the Robert and Esther Black Family Foundation and its related fund at the Richland County (Ohio) Foundation have donated $20,000 for another $1 for $1 challenge.

“Let’s qualify for this second grant by expanding the community’s support of the COVID Fund,” said Levine. “Please contact your friends, your neighbors, your families and invite them to join us.”

To participate, go to www.cfotsego.org.