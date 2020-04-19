In Crisis, Shelter Does County Rabies Testing

In Crisis, Shelter To Do

County Rabies Clinic

HARTWICK SEMINARY – Due to social-distancing strictures, the county Health Department cancelled its regular rabies clinics this past week.

Susquehanna Animal Shelter Executive Director Stacie Haynes stepped up: She proposed that the SQSPCA fill the gap, and the DOH agreed.

Starting this coming Wednesday, April 22, the animal shelter on Route 28 will conduct one rabies vaccination each half hour from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. This will allow pet owners to get their dogs vaccinated without risk of exposure to the coronavirus.

Administered by Dr. Julie Huntsman, vaccinations will continue each Wednesday through May 10, allowing 10 animals to be tested.

To register, call 547-8111, extension 108.

Vaccinations are “essential,” said Haynes, interview two days after a skunk tested positive for rabies in the Town of Hartwick. An individual also tested positive.

And there’s a demand. “When we have it, there’s a line out the door,” she said.