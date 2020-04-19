By: Jim Kevlin  04/19/2020  2:32 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking NewsIn Crisis, Shelter Does County Rabies Testing

In Crisis, Shelter Does County Rabies Testing

 04/19/2020    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

In Crisis, Shelter To Do

County Rabies Clinic

Stacie Haynes, right, accepts vials of the rabies vaccine from Laura Bryant, the county’s rabies coordinator. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)

HARTWICK SEMINARY – Due to social-distancing strictures, the county Health Department cancelled its regular rabies clinics this past week.

Susquehanna Animal Shelter Executive Director Stacie Haynes stepped up: She proposed that the SQSPCA fill the gap, and the DOH agreed.

Starting this coming Wednesday, April 22, the animal shelter on Route 28 will conduct one rabies vaccination each half hour from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.  This will allow pet owners to get their dogs vaccinated without  risk of exposure to the coronavirus.

Administered by Dr. Julie Huntsman, vaccinations will continue each Wednesday through May 10, allowing 10 animals to be tested.

To register, call 547-8111, extension 108.

Vaccinations are “essential,” said Haynes, interview two days after a skunk tested positive for rabies in the Town of Hartwick.  An individual also tested positive.

And there’s a demand.  “When we have it, there’s a line out the door,” she said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.