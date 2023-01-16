In Memoriam Alan James Curran, 73 August 21, 1949 – January 8, 2023

In Memoriam

Alan James Curran

AFTON—Alan James Curran, 73, passed away on January 8, 2023, in Afton, New York, with his family and loving dog, Max, by his side.

Born on August 21, 1949 in Youngstown, Ohio, Alan was the son of James Leroy and Marilouise (Hill) Curran. He joined the United States Air Force in 1969, where he worked as a jet aircraft mechanic. He served with honor and distinction until 1973, at which time he was honorably discharged with the rank of sergeant.

In 1988, Alan and his family moved from California to Hartwick, New York, where he lived until his retirement from the security department of Bassett Hospital. He loved sharing his passion for playing the drums, painting landscapes and portraits, history, current events and nearly every genre of music. He was an avid sports fan, particularly football, baseball and auto racing. He was a lifelong Las Vegas (Oakland) Raiders and California (Anaheim) Angels fan and was overjoyed to watch the Angels 2002 World Series victory.

Alan loved and was intensely proud of his family. He is greatly missed by his wife, Linda (nèe Barown); children and stepchildren Jennifer DeHaven, Jeremiah Brooks (Tara), Katie Curran and Scott Curran (Jessica); his brother, Raymond Curran; his sister, Peggy Kelly (John); grandchildren Austin DeHaven, Anthony DeHaven, Tyler Columbo, and Jamison Curran; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at a future date.