In Memoriam

Paul A. Carnicelli Sr.

1931-2026

PAUL A. CARNICELLI SR.

(Photo provided)

SCHENEVUS, NY—Paul A. Carnicelli Sr., 95, the heart and soul of the Carnicelli family, passed away at home on March 17, 2026. While we are heartbroken, we are so grateful to have been a part of the life he lived and the legacy he leaves behind.

Paul was born on January 22, 1931 to Joseph and Julia Carnicelli of Maryland, New York, and was one of 11 children. After high school and college, he joined the Air Force and trained as an air traffic controller in Mississippi. After the completion of his training, he married Caroline A. Sugarick and they were stationed in Albuquerque, New Mexico. His service took them to Rome, New York, Iceland, Duluth, Minnesota, Las Vegas, Nevada, the Philippines and finally Alaska, where he completed 20 years of distinguished service. While he was stationed in Nevada he was part of the Detachment 1 – Area 51, known as the Road Runners.

Through his vision, Paul started and operated several businesses, manufacturing and distributing Alaskan art and souvenirs to the tourism industry. He owned and managed several rental properties on Government Hill. He did most of this simultaneously; to say he was a busy man would be an understatement.

In 1979, Paul was sought out and employed by the civil engineers on Elmendorf AFB, where he remained employed in Alaska in numerous positions for 29 years.

He enjoyed operating his fish wheel on the Chitna and Copper rivers with his friends and partners and was widely known for his outstanding smoked salmon and salmon dip, which was eagerly anticipated by friends and family alike.

He was proceeded in death by his son, Paul A. Carnicelli Jr. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Caroline A. Carnicelli; his daughters, Lia A. Carnicelli (James) Dahler and Ann M. Carnicelli (Steven) Pearsall; his grandsons, John P. (Jennilee) Minier, David M. (Donna) Cloninger, Jeffrey S. Cloninger and his granddaughter Karri M. (Matthew) Balzarini; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren, and his siblings, Mary Sparaco and Joseph Carnicelli.

A graveside service with military honors will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at 1 p.m. at Fort Richardson National Cemetery in Anchorage, AK. Those attending are asked to meet at the Fort Richardson Main Gate (D Street gate) by 12:45 p.m. to join the procession to the cemetery committal shelter for the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made in his memory to the American Diabetes Association.