In Memoriam: Albert Raczkowski, 89 April 18, 1933 – July 19, 2022

In Memoriam

Albert Raczkowski

ONEONTA – Albert Raczkowski, 89, passed away July 19, 2022 at home amongst his loved ones.

He was born April 18, 1933 in Brooklyn, the son of Louis and Frances (Carroll) Raczkowski.

He was a United States Army Veteran serving in the Korean War. He was awarded the combat medical badge and also the combat infantry badge.

Al married Maureen Murphy on September 4, 1965 at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Oneonta.

He was employed with NYSEG and prior to his retirement was the chief of the gas department.

Al was a member of the American Legion Post 54 in Munnsville. He loved gardening and was environmentally conscious of nature and the surroundings. His home and property became a sanctuary for all animals. He enjoyed helping others especially when a welding repair was needed.

He is survived by his wife, Maureen Raczkowski; his daughters, Frances Elaine Holderman of Canastota, Theresa Marie Perry of Supply, NC and Susan Patricia Raczkowski of Oneonta; grandchildren, Timothy A. Perry Jr, Curtis A.S. Aria, Adam H.L. Nouchi, Patrick Luc Raczkowski, Jacklyn C. Souza, Dale S. Holderman, Valary R. Raczkowski, Malina B. Dukaczewicz, Sebastyan J. Dukaczewicz; great-grandchildren, Dylan, Jemma, Onyx, Arina, Rylee, Jewel, and Cereburus; a beloved niece, Marjorie I. (Bruce) Tribble, Winterville, NC; a grand-niece, Jessica I. (Bradley) Wallace, Emerald Isle, NC; and a great-grand-nephew Cody.

He was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Irene T. Raczkowski; his brother-in-law, John Ehret.

The funeral mass will be held 11 AM, Wednesday, July 27 at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church, 39 Walnut St., Oneonta with the Rev. David Mickiewicz, officiating.

Interment with military honors will take place at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Legion Post 54, PO Box 187, Munnsville, NY 13409

To share condolences stories or photos please visit www.lhpfuneralhome.com the website of Oneonta’s only family owned funeral home, Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono at 51 Dietz Street