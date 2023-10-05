In Memoriam

Alice Marie Sloan

1939-2023

Alice Marie Sloan

ONEONTA—Alice Marie Sloan, 84, of Oneonta passed away on April 17, 2023 at Chestnut Park Nursing Home.

Alice was born on February 22, 1939 to Ray and Anna (Pickett) Dean, the youngest of 11 children.

She attended Masonville Elementary School, Sidney Central High School, then went on to earn a degree in business through Syracuse University.

During her life, Alice worked for NYSEG, Corning, helped to create the Delaware County Best Program, participated with federal and county elections, assisted with the Census in Otsego County, and was a mentor/provider for adult education and job skills.

Alice was loving, strong, independent and enjoyed laughing. She was a member of the Eastern Star, and West Oneonta Baptist Church where she enjoyed participating in Sunday school, vacation bible school, Awana, and attending church functions. Alice was always busy and enjoyed volunteering around the holidays, traveling and shopping with her friends, socializing, cooking, gardening, reading, doing crafts, helping others, and most of all spending time with her family. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was always looking for her next adventure with family and friends.

She is survived by her son, Michael (Charlyn) Corgan of Chenango Forks, daughter Cindy (Robert) Behnke of Otego, son Brian (Jennifer) Corgan of Norwich, stepson Eric (Sara) Sloan of Liverpool, and stepson Christopher Sloan of Oneonta. Alice had 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and she was a surrogate grandma to many more.

She is also survived by her in-laws, Bruce and Jane Sloan of Oneonta, Janice Ballard of Oneonta, Barbara and George Stohr of Oneonta, Nancy Sloan of Florida, Louise Dean of Cicero, and Thelma Dean of Afton.

Alice married her true love, Robert D. Sloan, on October 23, 1981, and was predeceased by her husband in 2012. She was also predeceased by her parents, her brothers and sisters, several in-laws, and some nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on June 10, 2023 at the West Oneonta Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Helios Care and Chestnut Park Nursing Home.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bookhoutfh.com for the Sloan family.