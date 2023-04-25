In Memoriam Anne Evans, 92

In Memoriam

COOPERSTOWN—Anne Evans passed away peacefully on April 9, 2023, at the age of 92. Anne moved to Cooperstown in 1984 with her late husband, Gerald Evans, and was embraced by a wonderful community she came to love and cherish. Her surviving family—brother and sister-in-law Paul and Jeanette; sons and daughters-in-law Charles and Ofra, James and Elissa, and Julian; grandchildren Mikell, Kate, Eloise, and Nicholas; and great-granddaughter Olivia— would like to thank you for being that community.