In Memoriam Arleigh Fikes, 87 June 8, 1935 – December 20, 2022

In Memoriam

Arleigh Fikes

BURLINGTON FLATS – Arleigh Fikes, 87, of Burlington Flats, passed away December 20, 2022 in Cooperstown, NY surrounded by his loving family.

Arleigh was born on June 8, 1935 in Utica, NY the son of the late Charles and Cecilia (Lamanque) Fikes. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother Frederick Fikes.

Arleigh wore many hats over his lifetime. He was a bus driver for the Edmeston School District for nearly 50 years, a Livestock Dealer, former Town Supervisor and Justice for the Town of Burlington, an employee of DairyLee, owned Fikes Farm Supply in Edmeston, and a hobby farmer raising horses, beef cattle, goats, and sheep.

He was most passionate about traveling the country with his family showing Appaloosa horses. To this day, the tradition they started in the mid 1950s, of riding horses in the Burlington Flats Memorial Day Parade has continued. Later they raised, showed and participated in parades with Percheron Draft Horses.

In his early years, he participated in rodeos, riding bareback horses and bulls. He was a Director for the Empire Appaloosa Association and the former President of the New York State Draft Horse Association. Arleigh was also a long time member of the Masons.

He is survived by his wife Janet Fikes of Burlington Flats, a son Terry (Nanette) Fikes of Burlington Flats, a daughter Cindi Sue (Phil) Mancino of Rome, a sister Gail (James) Wheelock of West Winfield, grandchildren Steven (Dawn) Patafie, Kevin (Alicia Diamond) Patafie, Cassandra (Jared) Popiel, and Matthew (Ashley) Fikes, great grandchildren Peyton and Rocky Patafie, Cole and Jade Popiel, and Carter and Levi Malmquist. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, and many special friends.

Calling hours will be Tuesday December 27th from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the Burlington Flats Baptist Church, Arnold Road in Burlington Flats. Funeral services will immediately follow at the church. Spring interment will be in Burlington Flats Cemetery.

Donations can be made to Nephcure Kidney International at www.Nephcure.org/getinvolved/ways-to-give, Friends of Bassett, 1 Atwell Road Cooperstown, NY 13326 indicating Dialysis Unit donations, or the Edmeston Rescue Squad.

The family would like to extend a special Thank You to Dr. Eric Knight and the Basset Dialysis Unit for their long-term compassionate care and to the Edmeston Emergency Squad for their kindness and care.

Arrangements are with Delker and Terry Funeral Home 30 South Street Edmeston, NY. To send condolences, visit www.Delkerterryfh.com or Delker and Terry Funeral Home on Facebook.