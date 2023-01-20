In Memoriam Janet B. Fikes 1936-2023

In Memoriam

1936-2023

BURLINGTON FLATS—Janet B. Fikes, 86, of Burlington Flats, passed away peacefully on January 19, 2023 in Oneonta.

Janet was born on October 1, 1936 in Burlington Flats, New York. She was predeceased by the love of her life and husband of 67 years, Arleigh Fikes, and her parents, Ward and Wilma (Cole) Baulch.

She is survived by a daughter, Cindi Sue (Phil) Mancino of Rome; a son, Terry (Nanette) Fikes of Burlington Flats; grandchildren Steven (Dawn) Patafie, Kevin (Alicia Diamond) Patafie, Cassandra (Jared) Popiel, and Matthew (Ashley) Fikes; and great-grandchildren Peyton and Rocky Patafie, Cole and Jade Popiel, and Carter and Levi Malmquist (Fikes). She is also survived by nieces, nephews and close friends.

Janet graduated from Edmeston Central School as Valedictorian of the Class of 1954, receiving the Loyalty Achievement Scholarship. She was a majorette with the school marching band and was active in multiple sports.

She worked at Otsego Mutual Fire Insurance Co. in Burlington Flats for 55 years. During that time, Janet went back to school and became an independent insurance agent. She was co-owner and bookkeeper for Fikes Farm Supply in Edmeston and later served as treasurer for the New York State Draft Horse Association.

Janet enjoyed the family hobby farm, raising horses, beef cattle, goats and sheep. She especially loved traveling the country with her family, showing Appaloosa horses and later raising, showing, and participating in parades with Percheron draft horses. To this day, the tradition that she and Arleigh started in the mid-1950s, of riding horses in the Burlington Flats Memorial Day Parade, has continued. In addition to her love of horses, she also enjoyed quilting, ceramics, cross-stitch, hunting and snowmobiling.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, January 24 from 2-4 p.m. at the Burlington Flats Baptist Church, Arnold Road in Burlington Flats. Funeral services will immediately follow at the church. Spring interment will be in Burlington Flats Cemetery.

Donations can be made to the Dementia Society of America at www.dementiasociety.org (forms will also be available to mail).

The family would like to extend a special thanky to the compassionate staff at Chestnut Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Arrangements are with Delker and Terry Funeral Home 30 South Street Edmeston, NY. To send condolences, visit www.Delkerterryfh.com