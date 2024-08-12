In Memoriam

Barbara Ellen Petersen

1936-2024

RICHFIELD SPRINGS—Barbara Ellen Petersen, 88, of Richfield Springs, New York passed away on Friday, August 2, 2024 at Woodside Hall in Cooperstown, New York in the comfort of her family and staff.

Barbara was born on May 3, 1936 in Buffalo, New York. She was adopted at 5 days old to Barbara and Arthur Delventhal of Palisades Park, New Jersey. Barbara went to school in New Jersey and graduated from Leona High School in 1955. After graduation, Barbara married her lifelong love, Edgar W. Petersen. They had met as children in Sunday school and were neighbors for many years.

As Ed was serving in the U.S. Navy at the time, Barbara made her home with her parents for the first years of marriage. Barbara and Ed always wanted a large family and went on to have five children as they made their home in Washington Township, New Jersey. Barbara spent the early part of her life raising their kids. She went on to become licensed to drive a school bus and became their bus driver. She was known as “Irving.” She went on to work at Mercedes Benz of NA as the children grew.

Having purchased property in Richfield Springs in 1968, Ed and Barbara progressively cleared the land and built their own home. They then relocated with the three youngest children in 1979. Barbara retired from Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital after 25 years in a job she loved and was proud of, in finance as a physician reimbursement analyst. After retirement at 65, she went on to become a Master Gardener and shared her love of nature with others. She was also a great lover of German shepherds, all of whom loved her unconditionally.

With the help of her granddaughter, Lonni, Barbara discovered her biological family, who reside in Oregon. On her 83rd birthday, she flew out to meet them. She cherished these new relationships, especially with her sister, Alice, and niece Terria.

Barbara was predeceased by her husband, Edgar, daughter Linda deBetz, sons-in-law Ervin deBetz and James Domion, her parents, and brother Warren.

She is survived by her children, Roy Petersen and Kristin Domion of Richfield Springs, Barbara A. Petersen and wife Anne Gadomski of Cooperstown, and son Kurt and wife Lori Petersen of Morehead City, North Carolina. Her grandchildren include Larissa, Eric, Lonni, Ben, Emma, Kurt Jr., Jessie, and Clayton. Great grandchildren include Jason, Kylee, Wyatt, Evee, Ellie and Lucy.

A Celebration of Life for Barbara will be held on Sunday, August 25 at the Richfield Springs Vets Club starting at noon. All friends and family are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Woodside Hall Activities Fund, 1 Main Street, Cooperstown, NY 13325 or to German Shepherd Rescue of New York Inc., PO Box 242, Delmar, NY 12054. Inform either facility who the donation is in memory of so they may mail you a donation letter for taxes.

