In Memoriam

Barbara Gloria Jorgensen Lamb

1937-2026

BARBARA GLORIA JORGENSEN LAMB

(Photo provided)

COOPERSTOWN—Barbara Lamb, a beautiful soul, a gracious woman, and lover of all creatures great and small, passed away in the early hours of June 19, 2026 in her home at Woodside Hall, with family by her side. She was 88.

Born July 27, 1937 at St. Vincent’s Hospital on Staten Island, Barbara was the beloved daughter of Arthur and Rita (Cashman) Jorgensen. She graduated from the Staten Island Academy in 1955 and Lasell Junior College in 1957.

Barbara was deeply passionate about animals. Though she loved Staten Island, she also enjoyed living on the farm in Delhi, where she rode horses and raised puppies. The family moved to Cooperstown in 1963 and, for a time, lived at Woodside Hall. A litter of Barbara’s precious miniature schnauzers was born in her closet there!

Barbara was known for her infectious giggle and the twinkle in her eye that hinted at her mischievous side. She began her career in real estate, and many recall the days when she used an RV to show houses so that clients could relax and take in the beautiful countryside. She later founded Lamb Realty, which she sold upon her retirement.

Barbara enjoyed fast cars and loved tooling around town in her red Toyota Land Cruiser or yellow Cadillac, rescuing animals along the way. She volunteered for the Susquehanna SPCA for many years and ran a dog grooming business for a time. Barbara’s home was a sanctuary for animals of all kinds, especially those most needing love.

Barbara married Charles Lamb in October 1978. Star-crossed lovers, who simply adored one another, they spent hours cruising Otsego Lake on their wooden boat, Lambcruiser, admiring nature and each other. Barbara and Charlie were married for 46 years until Charlie’s passing in 2024. Testament to their abiding love and deep connection, Barbara and Charlie passed almost exactly the same time of day.

Barbara is survived by her family: stepdaughter Susan Lamb and husband, Clif Buell of Apalachicola, Florida; stepson William Lamb and wife Laura Bliss Lamb of Cooperstown; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, David and Vickie Lamb; nieces Tricia (Michael) McElfresh and Lisa (Scott) Stuart; great-nephew Casey McElfresh; and great-nieces Ivy McElfresh, Anya Stuart, and Brynn Stuart, all of Clyde, Ohio. She is further survived by her loving family at Woodside Hall.

She was predeceased by her husband, Charlie, her parents, and her cherished menagerie of dogs, cats, and birds.

Barbara was fortunate to spend her golden years back at Woodside Hall, where immense love, compassion, music, and laughter sustained her and brought true joy. Barbara was also supported by the angels of Helios Care, who stood by her side, providing expert care and kindness during the most difficult periods of Barbara’s illness. Together, Woodside and Helios held Barbara in their loving arms and gracious hearts.

According to her wishes, Barbara will be laid to rest in a graveside service at Lakewood Cemetery, Cooperstown on Thursday afternoon, July 2, 2026, at 1 p.m. with Father Michael Cambi, pastor of St. Mary’s “Our Lady of the Lake” Roman Catholic Church in Cooperstown, presiding.

Memorial donations may be made to the Woodside Hall Activities Fund, 1 Main Street, Cooperstown, NY 13326; Helios Care, 297 River Street Service Road, Oneonta, NY 13820; or Susquehanna SPCA, PO Box 267, Cooperstown, NY 13326.

Arrangements are with the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.

So long for a while, sweet Barbara.