In Memoriam Barbara I. Brandow, 89 August 5, 1932 – June 19, 2022

In Memoriam

Barbara I. Brandow

Oneonta – Barbara I. Brandow, 89, passed away June 19, 2022 at her home.

She was born August 5, 1932 in Maplecrest, the daughter of David Bell and Lucy (Crandell) Irish.

Barbara graduated from Windham Ashland Jewett Central School, Valedictorian of the Class of 1950.

She married Alton “Dutch” Brandow on September 19, 1952.

Barbara was the co-owner and operator of a dairy farm in Fergusonville from 1960 to 1986. She and her husband were the founding owners for Feed & Seed in Oneonta from 1991 to 2005, at that time transitioning to their grandson, Scott Brandow, the current owner of Brandow’s Feed & Seed.

She enjoyed camping and spending the winters in Florida with close friends Richard and Andrea Hodges. Barbara has resided at St. James Manor for the last 6 years accumulating many close friends.

She is survived by her children, Marylee and husband, Dwayne Hill of Harpersfield, Glen Brandow of Standish, ME and Mark Brandow of Davenport; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by husband, Dutch on March 31, 2011; her son, William Brandow and her sister, Doris (Irish) Garvey.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m., July 5, 2022, at the Davenport Cemetery, with the Rev. Dorothy Morris, officiating. The cemetery is located behind the school and gas station on State Highway 23, Davenport, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Davenport Fire Department, PO Box 77, Davenport, NY 13750 or to the WAJ Alumni Association, PO Box 244, Hensonville, NY 12439.

Online condolences, stories and photos may be shared at, www.lhpfuneralhome.com, Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono at 51 Dietz Street.