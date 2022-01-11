In Memoriam Bernice Ann Cook Hopper, 57 April 19, 1964 – January 4, 2022

In Memoriam

Bernice Ann Cook Hopper, 57, of Wells Bridge passed away unexpectedly on January 4, 2022 at her home.

Bernice was born on April 19, 1964 in Walton, NY the daughter of the late Dotty Cook. She was also predeceased by brothers Philip and Arnold, and grandmother Frances Cook.

Bernice graduated from Sidney Central School in 1982. It was about that time, she met Mark, the love of her life over a turtle in a parking lot. On June 19, 1999, they married. She worked many years for Laurie Signorelli as a nanny for Sofia and Sky.

Bernice was a rock for many family members and was loved dearly by them. She and Mark also had a love for dogs, leaving behind her puppy, Willow.

She is survived by her husband of 39 ½ years Mark Hopper, sons Mark (Audrey) Hopper, Jason Hopper, grandchildren Dominick, Devon, Wade, and Izzy Hopper, greatgrandchild Liam Hopper, sister in law Nancy Edgett, Aunt Fran Gascon, uncle Harry (Pattie) Cook, niece Frances Utter, nephews Jimmy and Dakota Cook.

A celebration of Bernice’s life will be held in the spring at a date a time to be announced.

