Truck Overturns On I-88 Near Sidney

SIDNEY – I-88 is open again following a tractor-trailer accident that left the truck driver injured and fuel and cargo scattered on the roadside.

James E. Witt, 40, Scio was traveling eastbound on I-88 in Sidney when he traveled off the southern shoulder and traveled approximately 500 feet before striking earth embankment and overturning on its side. Unadilla and Wells Bridge Fire Departments were dispatched to the scene at 5:23 p.m. and the Witt was transported to Wilson Hospital complaining of head and rib pain.

One lane of the highway was closed to clean up fuel spilled from a damaged tank, as well as the trailer’s cargo, which was believed to have been household items, including food and drink. The lane was re-opened at 4:23 a.m.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.