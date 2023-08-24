In Memoriam

Betty A. Bell

COOPERSTOWN—Betty A. Bell, age 92, of Cooperstown, passed away Tuesday, August 22, 2023.

She was born September 20, 1930 in Somerset County, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Harness E. Alt and Mary Gorence.

A graduate of Cooperstown High School, Class of 1948, she graduated from the nursing school at Crouse Irving Hospital in Syracuse, which she attended from 1951-1953. A registered nurse at Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital from 1955-1992, Betty was a clinic coordinator for 10 years and an ER nurse for 13 years, where she was a respected and admired dignitary of the community.

She was known for her spirited sense of humor and animated story telling. A lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary in Cooperstown, she was also a member of the Native Daughters of Cooperstown.

Betty had a large family, many to whom she was a caregiver, including her mother, Mary. She loved to polka dance and frequent The Otesaga with her Aunt Gladys. She was also an avid reader and enjoyed her daily crossword puzzles.

Betty was predeceased by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Roy Roberts, her daughter, Wendy Lee, her sister, Pauline, and brother Roy Jr.

She leaves behind her son, Geoffrey Bell, and his wife, Christine Bell; granddaughter Kimberly Baker, along with two self-estranged grandchildren, Victoria and Brock Bell; and two great-granddaughters that she never met but held dearly in her heart. She also leaves behind numerous cousins including Louise, her best friend, Suzette, and godchild Becky, who provided special support in her final days.

A private graveside service will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Index, where Betty will be laid to rest near her daughter, Wendy Lee.

A celebration of Betty’s life to which all are invited will be offered from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at the Cooperstown Veterans Club.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the VFW Auxiliary, PO Box 1272, Cooperstown, NY 13326.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.