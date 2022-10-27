In Memoriam Bradley J. Myers July 28, 1989-Oct. 12, 2022

In Memoriam

RICHFIELD SPRINGS—Bradley J. Myers, age 33, of Lake Street formerly of Ilion, passed away peacefully on Wednesday October 12, 2022 at his residence.

He was born on July 28, 1989 in Cooperstown, a son to Donald J. Myers and Cheryl Bancroft Richardson. He was raised and educated in Richfield Springs. Bradley grew up on the family farm, later worked for Sadlon Farms in Richfield Springs, Caruso Cattle in Frankfort, and many construction jobs. He enjoyed time with his children, family and friends. Bradley was always the life of any gathering. In his free time, he enjoyed drawing and artwork.

He is survived by his parents; six children, Damien Smith, Antonio Smith, Ayden Smith, and Julianna Smith, all of Ilion, and Mea and Isiah Pedrick of El Paso, Texas; two brothers, Jason Swezey and his wife, Nancy, and their son, Hunter, of Ilion; Richard Myers and his significant other, Emily, and their children, Skyler, Anna, and Ryan, all of Ilion; three sisters, Jennifer Craig and her significant other, Damon, and their children, Amya, Keona, and Leroy, Jr. all of Rochester, Christina Searles and her husband, Josh, and their son, Jacob, of Richfield Springs, Katherine McDougall and her husband, Mike, and their children, Julia, Thomas, and Tyler, all of Arkansas; and many cousins.

Calling hours for Bradley will be Friday from 4-6 p.m. in J. Seaton McGrath Funeral Home 40 West James Street, Richfield Springs. At the conclusion of calling hours at 6 p.m., a funeral service will take place with Pastor Ed Reed officiating. Following the funeral service, the family would like to invite everyone to the Columbia Center Town Barn for a Celebration of Life.