In Memoriam Carole Nunamaker Tinklepaugh 1945-2023

In Memoriam

Carole Nunamaker Tinklepaugh

ROCK HALL, MD—Carole Nunamaker Tinklepaugh, MD, age 78, of Rock Hall, Maryland passed away with her family at her side on Monday, April 10, 2023. The cause of death was lung cancer.

Carole was one of four children born to John and Mildred (McFarling) Nunamaker in Indianapolis, Indiana. She knew from an early age she wanted to be a physician. Carole studied at Purdue University, then became the first in her immediate family to achieve an advanced degree when, in 1971, she graduated from the Yale University School of Medicine. Later she received her MBA from Temple University.

She completed her medical internship at Charity Hospital in New Orleans and served her residency at Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown, New York. Carole was Board Certified in both Internal and Occupational Medicine.

Devoted to her deceased husband, the Reverend John Tinklepaugh, they enjoyed sailing, traveling to the Holy Land, and renovating homes. She loved spending time in her garden, tending to flowers, vegetables, and orchards, playing the piano, reading, and preparing delicious food. Carole adored her two dogs, Abigail and Annabelle, and traveled with them whenever possible.

Carole is survived by two daughters, Alice de Callatay (Woo Kwong) and Naomi Tinklepaugh (David Fernandez); two sons, Luke Tinklepaugh (Carol Barnum) and Abraham Tinklepaugh (Carrie); and her grandchildren: Amelia, Xavier, Leah, Benjamin, Ilana, Jacob, and Michael; and sister, Susan Carr, as well as several nieces, great nieces and nephews, and cousins.

A celebration of Carole’s life will be held on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 12:30 p.m. at St. Augustine Parish, 310 Mitton Road, Chesapeake City, Maryland. Friends and family may visit at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, PA, 318 George Street, Chesapeake City, Maryland from 11 a.m. to noon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to St. Augustine Parish or Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center-Pulmonary and sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.