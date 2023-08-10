In Memoriam

Catherine Wilmot Walker

COOPERSTOWN—Catherine Wilmot Walker, a life-long resident of the Cooperstown area, entered into eternal rest late Wednesday afternoon, July 19, 2023, at Cooperstown Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. She was 92.

Born May 6, 1931 at the Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown, she was the daughter of Geary A. Wilmot Sr. and Catherine Crain Wilmot.

When she was 8 years old, Catherine was present for the grand opening of the Baseball Hall of Fame when it opened its doors to the public on June 12, 1939. School was closed that day, and several years ago she recalled, “I was on my dad’s shoulders across the street while the induction was taking place. I remember the people more than anything else; it was so crowded.” When Babe Ruth arrived to the train station (her brother, Geary, had the honor of carrying his suitcase), she recalled him walking up Main Street to the barbershop for a shave. “My eyes were as wide as saucers. And I remember he was surrounded with kids.” Memories of that day stayed with her the rest of her life, and she became part of a small group of local people known as “the 39ers,” which also included the late Homer Osterhoudt and Howard Talbot.

After graduating from Cooperstown High School with the Class of 1949, Catherine attended the State University College of Education in Oneonta, where she earned her bachelor’s degree.

In 1955, she married John Walker in a ceremony at St. Mary’s “Our Lady of the Lake” Roman Catholic Church in Cooperstown. They settled in Fly Creek, where they raised their family.

For many years, Catherine worked at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum as a visitor’s guide—or, in the old parlance, a red coat—until retiring in 2001.

Catherine is survived by one daughter, Catherine Walker Ainslie and husband, James A. Ainslie of Richfield Springs; three sons, John G. Walker and wife Clarinda of Dalton, Georgia, Timothy J. Walker of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and Steven J. Walker of Fly Creek; and six grandchildren, Bobbie Walker, Tim Walker, Matt Walker, David Walker, Emma Walker, and John Walker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Walker, who died in 1984; their son, Robert M. Walker, who died in 1975; and her brother, Geary A. Wilmot Jr., who died in 1997.

With respect for Catherine’s wishes, her services were private.

She was laid to rest with her family in Springfield Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the Walker family respectfully requests that memorial donations be directed to the Fly Creek Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 218, Fly Creek, NY 13337.

Arrangements were under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.