In Memoriam

Charles David Barnes

1942-2025

ONEONTA—Charles David Barnes, 83, passed away April 29, 2025 at his home, The Hampshire House in Oneonta.

He was born March 30, 1942 in Oneonta, the only child of Charles H. and Lucy Marguerite (Wilber) Barnes.

David graduated from Oneonta High School in 1960 and SUNY Morrisville with an associate’s degree in automotive mechanics. He worked in Schenectady for two years and continued his career at SUNY Delhi as a teacher in auto mechanics. He was dearly loved by his hundreds of students and many local mechanics who have learned so much from David.

He married Mary Jo “Jody” Mitchell on June 1, 1985 in Oneonta.

David could fix anything, not just an automobile, from furnaces, boilers, to old coke machines. He enjoyed tinkering in his garage, and hanging out with Jody and friends. He was fond of antique cars, especially proud of his 1938 Ford Coupe and his 1965 Lincoln Continental Convertible, which he and Jody brought to many car shows.

He was a member of the Oneonta American Legion and the Oneonta Elks Club, where he was a trustee. He was also a part-time member of the Oneonta Fire Department.

A special thank you Rachelle, Bridget, and Sally, as well as his many new friends and staff at The Hampshire House, for helping David to live his life to the fullest. Your kindness and compassion will always be remembered.

He is survived by his sister-in-law, Betsy and Ronald Brazier; brother-in-law Joseph and Christine Mitchell; nieces Mary and David Stalder and Amy and Craig Harvey and their families, Erin Stalder, Nicolas Stalder, and Meredith Smithling.

He was predeceased by his parents and his wife, Jody, on July 26, 2024.

Visitation will be at 11 a.m. to the Celebration of Life Service at noon on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at the Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home, 51 Dietz Street, Oneonta. The burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Oneonta

Condolences may be sent to www.lhpfuneralhome.com