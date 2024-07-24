Advertisement. Advertise with us

In Memoriam

Christine Grieg McNaughton
1946-2024

CHRISTINE GRIEG McNAUGHTON
(Photo provided)

COOPERSTOWN—Christine Grieg McNaughton, 78, passed away on July 20, 2024 at Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown.

A native of Niskayuna, New York, she graduated from Niskayuna High School and from the College of Saint Rose in Albany, and subsequently taught art in Albany public schools.

Moving on to the New York State Legislature, she worked as the executive assistant to the Majority Leader of the New York State Senate. Retiring to Cooperstown, she was a strong supporter of the Glimmerglass Opera from its beginning and served for many years on the Board of Directors of the Glimmerglass Opera Guild.

Christine was also a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Cooperstown, where a funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 27 at 11 a.m.

Funeral arrangements are by Tillapaugh Funeral Services, Cooperstown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

