In Memoriam

Christopher M. Harloff Sr.

1959-2024

COOPERSTOWN—During the afternoon of Saturday, August 24, 2024, Chris Harloff Sr. passed from this life peacefully in his sleep at his home in Toddsville. He was 65.

Christopher Michael Harloff Sr. was born May 23, 1959 in Washington, D.C., a son of Hollis William Harloff and Sally (Graham) Harloff.

He was raised in the Washington, D.C. area, where his father served as deputy director of public affairs for NASA. The family spent many summers in Cooperstown, and upon his father’s passing in 1981, they decided to make Cooperstown their home. Chris loved the outdoors, and enjoyed spending time on Otsego Lake, especially fishing off the dock at the family camp. He was hardly ever seen out and about without wearing his trademark hat and aviator sunglasses.

For the past 37 years, Chris has been employed by Bassett Healthcare Network as an anesthesia technician at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown. He enjoyed his work and those he worked with at Bassett.

Chris is survived by his wife of 30 years, Pam Harloff of Toddsville, and their three children, Lindsay Harloff Edmondson and her husband, Matthew Edmondson of Braintree, Massachusetts, Christopher M. Harloff Jr. and wife Alyssa Granato of Westland, Michigan, and William Harloff and Jamie Bruce of Glens Falls. He is further survived by his siblings, Kim C. Harloff of Oneonta, Hollys (“Holly”) Jane Harloff-Ender and husband, David L. Ender of Atlanta, Georgia, and Karen Jane Graham Morosko of Cooperstown, and several nieces and nephews.

Chris was predeceased by his father, Hollis William Harloff, who died August 1, 1981, and his mother, Sally G. Harloff (Isabelle Sarah Jane Graham) who died February 14, 2007.

Friends and colleagues are welcome to pay their respects to the Harloff Family from 3-5 p.m. Saturday afternoon, August 31, 2024, at the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home, 82 Chestnut Street, Cooperstown.

With respect for his love for all animals, most especially dogs, please consider a donation in memory of Chris to the Susquehanna SPCA, 5082-5088 State Highway 28, Cooperstown, NY 13326.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.