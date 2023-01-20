In Memoriam Connie Elizabeth Gregory 1948-2023

In Memoriam

Connie Elizabeth Gregory

Connie Elizabeth Gregory, 74, of Garrattsville, New York returned to the arms of our Holy Father on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at her home, after a lengthy battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Connie is survived by her husband of 52 years, Henry C. Gregory; sons Shad (Mary) and Seth (Kiley); sister Laurie (Lenny) Mellilo; many nieces and nephews who affectionately called her “Auntie Connie”; and her beloved dog, Lily. She was predeceased by her parents, Milton D. and Elizabeth Sterusky Ward; her brother, Brian M. Ward; and her dear cousin, William Grose.

Connie was born on Sunday September 26, 1948 in Schenectady, and as a toddler she and her family returned to her mother’s family farm on Kelsey Hill Road in Edmeston. Connie graduated from Edmeston Central School in 1966, attended flight attendant school in Chicago and worked at Walter Motor Truck in Voorheesville. After returning to the Edmeston area, she married Henry Gregory on November 7, 1970 at St. John’s Lutheran Church.

Connie raised her two beloved sons on their family farm. She loved socializing and traveling with family and friends. She took great joy in cultivating plants and flowers, indoors and out. Most of all, Connie loved animals of all shapes and sizes. Chicks and ducklings on the kitchen table were a common occurrence at her home. She loved St. John’s, “her” church, and enjoyed organizing rummage sales for its benefit.

A celebration of Connie’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 28 at St John’s Lutheran Church, Route 80, Burlington. The family will receive friends from noon until the time of services at the church. A reception will follow at the Chobani Community Center in New Berlin, where refreshments will be served.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church or the Susquehanna SPCA in memory of Connie.

Special thanks to caregivers Amy Dabreau and Marie Whitehill, and the entire staff at Helios.

Arrangements are with Delker and Terry Funeral Home, Edmeston, New York.