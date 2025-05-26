In Memoriam

Constance Wood

1931-2025

ONEONTA—A funeral service for Constance Wood, who passed away February 12, 2025, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 31, 2025 at St. James Episcopal Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta, New York. She was born on May 16, 1931. Her ashes will be interred in the columbarium at St. James Church. A reception will follow in the church social hall. Husband Bob designed and built the columbarium for them and many others to repose in. Connie and Bob will be together again for eternity.

Arrangements are being made by the Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.lhpfuneralhome.com.