Advertisement. Advertise with us

In Memoriam

Constance Wood
1931-2025

ONEONTA—A funeral service for Constance Wood, who passed away February 12, 2025, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 31, 2025 at St. James Episcopal Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta, New York. She was born on May 16, 1931. Her ashes will be interred in the columbarium at St. James Church. A reception will follow in the church social hall. Husband Bob designed and built the columbarium for them and many others to repose in. Connie and Bob will be together again for eternity.

Arrangements are being made by the Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.lhpfuneralhome.com.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

In Memoriam: Virginia L. Stocking

In Memoriam Virginia L. Stocking December 2, 1922-May 17, 2023 SPRINGFIELD CENTER—Virginia L. Stocking, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on May 17, 2023 at the age of 100.  Virginia was born in Cooperstown on December 2, 1922 to Earl and Catherine Richards. She spent most of her childhood in East Springfield and graduated from Springfield Central School in June of 1940. She married Glenn C. Stocking on April 9, 1944. Virginia and Glenn devoted their lives to each other and to their family.  In addition to spending time with her family, Virginia enjoyed playing the organ,…

Riverside Students Plant Apple Trees, Help Restore Piece of Oneonta History

Riverside Students Plant Apple Trees, Help Restore Piece of Oneonta History ONEONTA On Friday, April 28, the City of Oneonta planted an apple orchard on the Swart-Wilcox House Museum property with the help of Riverside Elementary School students. The planting was made possible thanks to funds obtained by City Community Development Director Judy Pangman through a special “Tree Planting in Disadvantaged Communities after Ash Tree Loss” grant. The new apple orchard at the Swart-Wilcox House consists of several heritage varieties of apples, just like the Wilcox family would have had in the 1880s. As part of his farming activities, Henry…

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 05-29-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, MAY 29 Otsego County Remembers The Fallen ONEONTA MEMORIAL DAY PARADE —10 a.m. Commemorate our country’s fallen soldiers. The day will begin with a parade (line-up at 9 a.m. and step off at 10), to commemorate Chief Warrant Officer 3 Christopher Robert Eramo. A riderless horse will be included as a salute to the fallen, with CWO3 Shawn Hubner, who serves in the deceased’s unit, hand carrying the battalion colors from Fort Wainwright to Oneonta and marching in the honor guard. After the parade will be a ceremony of remembrance at 11 a.m. on the Veterans Memorial…