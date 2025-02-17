In Memoriam

1931-2025

ONEONTA—Constance Wood passed away on February 12, 2025 at Fox Nursing Home. She was born May 16, 1931 in Buffalo, New York, the daughter of Bettie (Newman) and Thomas Kavanaugh. She grew up in Buffalo, where she met the light and love of her life, Robert H. Wood, in high school. They were married at the Church of the Good Shephard on August 21, 1953 after they graduated from the State University College at Buffalo. He predeceased her in 2018 after 65 years of marriage.

They moved to Oneonta after the wedding, where Bob had a job as a teacher. Connie also began her teaching career in Sidney. After one year, Bob was drafted and they spent two years moving around while he served. During this time, Bobby and Lindy were born. Their third child, Chris, came along after returning to Oneonta. Connie spent her time as a loving mother and was actively engaged in many local activities. After the kids had grown, she returned to teaching at Valleyview Elementary for several years.

She enjoyed being an active member of the Oneonta community, participating in DAR, CCAL, Newcomers Club, Jayncees, Republican committees both city and county, Garden Club, Hospital Guild, AAUW, Executive Service Corp, and St. James Church, and was a founding member of the St James Retirement Community, where she and Bob lived for several years.

Connie was predeceased by many of her family and friends. Her brother, Larry, his wife Gail, and special cousin Jimmy Morey are of special note.

She is survived by son Robert (Carol), daughter Melinda (Carl) Reed, son Christopher (Elaine) Wood and special adopted son Joe (Holly) Poon; and grandchildren Nicholas (Crystal) Wood, Benjamin (Penny) Wood, Eric (Beth) Reed, Rebecca (Wesley) Levins, Amanda (Ryan) Schafer, Jeremiah Wood, and Joshua (Cathy) Wood. In addition, there are 10 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are nieces and nephews Rick (Arlene) Wood, Kurt Kuhn and his sister Melissa, Tom Kavanaugh and Kelly Mawby and their spouses; special cousins Nancy (Bob) Sellar, Jeanne Morey, and Paul (Emily) Culley, and many others.

Connie’s family was most important to her. She was always helping others in any way she could—watching the grandchildren whenever needed and welcoming newcomers to the city or her church. Her long list of volunteering shows her varied interests and social connections. Her warm smile and infectious laugh were always treasured by those who knew her.

She especially cherished her time spent at Silver Lake, a family stomping ground. Connie and Bob and the whole family spent summers at the “cottage.” In 2019, she returned to attend the Silver Lake Experience at the age of 88, where she began writing her obituary. In it she talked about how lucky she had been to have her husband for 65 years, her wonderful children and their spouses, her seven dear grandchildren and (at the time) nine and a half great-grandchildren.

She loved the motto “Count your age by friends, not years. Count your life by smiles, not tears.”

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at Fox Nursing Home for the wonderful care they provided for Connie during her stay there.

Connie’s ashes will be interred in the columbarium at St. James Church in Oneonta sometime in the future. Husband Bob designed and built the columbarium for them and many others to repose in. An announcement will be made later for a gathering to celebrate her life. Connie and Bob will be together again for eternity.