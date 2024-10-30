In Memoriam

Cynthia N. St. John

1956-2024

CYNTHIA N. ST. JOHN

COOPERSTOWN—Cynthia N. St. John, 68, passed away unexpectedly Saturday morning, October 26, 2024, at her home in Cooperstown.

Born August 16, 1956 at Faxton Hospital in Utica, Cindy was one of six children of Ralph A. and Anna Marie (Brennan) Neff.

Growing up on her parents’ dairy farm in West Winfield, Cindy established a strong work ethic, where she tended to daily chores and cultivated a love for animals.

She graduated from Mount Markham High School in 1974, before receiving her associate degree in data processing from Herkimer County Community College in 1976.

Cindy married James St. John on June 12, 1981, in Fly Creek.

For 36 years, Cindy was employed by Bassett Healthcare Network in Cooperstown. Starting as a keyboard typist, she worked her way up to become a computer programmer and concluded her career as a programmer analyst. She attended training courses throughout the country and enjoyed exploring various cities. She retired in 2012.

Cindy participated in the Clark Gym Women’s Bowling League in the early 1980s. She was a member of, and served as the recording secretary for, Cooperstown’s Criterion Club. During her life, she and her family adopted several tuxedo and black cats. She was also an avid collector of black cat memorabilia. Painting became her passion, after finding inspiration from watching Bob Ross’ television show. Many of her paintings are hung in her home and she often gifted paintings to family and friends. Additionally, she enjoyed baking, researching her family ancestry, and was a devoted fan of the soap opera, “Days of Our Lives.”



Nothing was more important to Cindy than spending time with her grandchildren, whom she adored.

Cindy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, James, of Cooperstown; their two children, son Derrek St. John (Allyson) of Painted Post; daughter Angela St. John Nader (Mark) of Oneonta; and three grandchildren, Hazel and Jacobi St. John and Levi Nader. She is further survived by her siblings, sisters Susan Sullivan (Terry) of Winter Haven, Florida, Belva Lentz (Paul) of Leonardsville, and Eileen Schafer of Sauquoit, and brother Kenneth Neff (Laura) of West Winfield and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ralph, who died in 1985, her mother Anna, who died in 2009, and brother Douglas, who died in 1966.

A graveside service will be offered at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2024 at Lakewood Cemetery, Cooperstown, with the Rev. Jessica D. Lambert, Lead Pastor of the First Presbyterian Church of Cooperstown officiating.

Immediately following the service, all are welcome to attend a reception at The Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street in Cooperstown, for remembrance and refreshment.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in the form of memorial donations may be made to the Susquehanna SPCA, 5082-5088 State Highway 28, Cooperstown, NY 13326 or the American Cancer Society, PO Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.

Arrangements are being handled by Connell, Dow & Deysenroth in Cooperstown.