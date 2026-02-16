In Memoriam

David Harrison Pearlman

1950-2026

DAVID HARRISON PEARLMAN

(Photo provided)

COOPERSTOWN—David Harrison Pearlman passed away on February 12, 2026 following a sudden cardiac event. He was born on May 9, 1950 and grew up in Watertown, New York. He attended Watertown High School and Deerfield Academy (1968). He was a proud alumnus of Colgate University (1972), and he earned master’s degrees from Iona College and Pace University. He studied briefly at Columbia University Teacher’s College before beginning a distinguished career in education.

David served as a teacher, dean, and principal at Rye Neck High School, Greenwich High School, and Cooperstown Central School. While living near New York City, he met friends who became family and volunteered as finish line director of the New York City Marathon for more than a decade. He was deeply dedicated to public service throughout his life, volunteering with the American Red Cross in Louisiana following Hurricane Katrina, serving as a longtime coach and board member of Cooperstown Youth Baseball, and as a board member of the Lions Club of Cooperstown, where he also advised the Cooperstown Leo Club.

David was passionate about politics, social justice and equality. Active in Civil Rights protests as a young man, he remained committed throughout his life to fairness, inclusion, and helping others—values rooted in his Jewish upbringing. He also cared deeply about mental health, seeing the challenges many of his students faced and having faced his own struggles, working throughout his life toward growth, resilience, and understanding.

He sought connection wherever he went, often using humor and love of sports as a bridge to others. Above all, he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and fiercely loyal friend, and he cherished his dog, Dodger.

He was immensely proud of and supportive of his family, including his beloved wife, Nancy Potter; son Joshua Potter (“J.P.”) Pearlman (Greis); daughter Molly Pearlman Knighton (Aaron); and granddaughter Sarah Gomez Pearlman (daughter of J.P. and Greis). He is also survived by father-in-law the Reverend Edwin Potter (the late Lee Eaton Potter); his sisters, Ronni Millman (the late Hank Millman) and Lynn Rogan (Jack); his sisters-in-law, Rebecca Potter (Cyrus), Karen Potter (John), and Valerie Potter (Noah); and many beloved nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his mother, Bess Pearlman; father Bernard Pearlman; stepmother Marion Brisk Pearlman; his brother, William Brisk (Maria), and his dear friend, Jim Sims-West.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, February 28, 2026 at Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown, New York from 1-3 p.m. Per his wishes, no other services will be held. Come as you are—David liked casual and colorful clothes, so feel free to wear them, especially a baseball cap.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Cooperstown Food Pantry (cooperstownfoodpantry.org).