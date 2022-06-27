In Memoriam David James Peevers, 73 April 6, 1949 – June 20, 2022

In Memoriam

David James Peevers

COOPERSTOWN – David James Peevers was a spirited adventurer who loved sailing blue-water ships, guiding white-water rivers, diving in the Galápagos Islands and the Great Barrier Reef and big-game fishing off the coast of Baja California. In his early career, he acted in films, TV and on stage, wrote poetry and the lyrics and music for Klaus Rascal and the Squivetts, a children’s musical which was fully staged in Seattle. One of the songs, “Laughin’ is Good for the Soul”, was published by Hal Leonard.



In 1987, he founded Peevers Creative Services, a company that supplied writing, photography, marketing and consulting services to clients worldwide – most notably Santa Monica College, the Los Angeles Business Journal and the German National Tourist Office – for over 25 years.

A master wordsmith and raconteur, David had a deep passion for traveling and capturing the essence of a destination in words and images for national and international publications. His partnership with the love of his life, Andrea, brought him great joy as their escapades as writers and photographers for Lonely Planet Guidebooks took them to countries and cultures all over the world. Among his favorite places were France, Spain, Baja California and Tahiti.

David had a commanding presence and lit up any gathering with his stories and outrageous humor and wit. He was a generous and gracious man who cared deeply for those he loved. He was particularly proud of organizing a gathering of global friends and family to ring in the new millennium in a medieval village in the south of Spain.





David was the devoted husband of Andrea Schulte-Peevers for 32 years, living for many years in Los Angeles before finally settling in Berlin, where he died peacefully at home on June 20th with Andrea by his side.

Here’s David in his own words:

“I’m an environmentalist and believer in education and the Global Village concept. But I’m also equal parts Dr. Hunter S. Thompson and Inspector Clouseau and you’ll find their influences in my travel rantings. I write funny, but I also write to inspire thinking and to advance good causes.”

David is survived by his wife Andrea, sisters Susan Goettel and Sandra Peevers, brother Alan Peevers, daughter Aura Herrmann, nieces Carly Goettel and Julia Peevers, and nephews Wesley Bernegger, Quinn Bernegger, and Owen Peevers.



Born April 6, 1949, died June 20, 2022.



No public service is planned at this time.