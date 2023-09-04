In Memoriam

David M. York

NEW BERLIN—David M. York, 66, of New Berlin passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

Dave was born on August 13, 1957 in New Berlin, the son of the late Marion and Mary Jean Beach York. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Terry Kim York, on January 6, 2004, a brother John York and three brothers-in-law.

He is survived by his son, David (Kelly) York of New Berlin; his daughters, Kourtney (A.J.) Digsby of New Berlin and Tristen York of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; his grandchildren, Kadence, Aaron David, Preston, Kaylan, Benten Michael, Austyn, Kerri, Taylor, and Brock; his great-grandchildren, Colton and Madalyn; his sister, Marcia Saggese of West Laurens; along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He is also survived by his lifelong friends, Paul and Shirley Atwell, his dog, Leo, and cat Snickers.

Dave was a lifetime resident of the area, spending his early years in West Edmeston. He spent most of his childhood in New Berlin, graduating from New Berlin Central School. A tractor trailer driver for over 40 years, he and Terry started York Trucking in the early 90s, trucking brick and lumber along the east coast. Prior to that, he drove milk and feed trucks locally.

Above all, he loved his children and grandchildren. Daddy Dave or Pops—as he was affectionately called by his family—loved attending football and basketball games, as well as spending time camping with his family. They would enjoy swimming, tubing, bonfires, cook outs and family dinners.

Graveside committal services will be 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 6 in Fairview Cemetery, New Berlin. A celebration of David’s life will be held on Wednesday immediately following the graveside committal service at the Pittsfield Fire Department from 2-5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the UV Booster Club c/o J. Potter, PO Box F, New Berlin, NY 13114 in memory of David.

Arrangements are with Delker and Terry Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Edmeston, NY.