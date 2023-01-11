In Memoriam David W. Thorn, 84 December 19, 1938 – January 6, 2023

In Memoriam

Milford, NY – David W. Thorn died on January 6, 2023. He was born on December 19, 1938, in Cooperstown, NY. He was predeceased by his three brothers, Richard, Donald, and Dean and his sister, Joyce.

After graduating from Milford Central School, Mr. Thorn received his BS and MS degrees in Education from SUNY Oneonta. Additional graduate study from Syracuse University led to certification to work with children having special needs. His certification in School Administration and Business came from SUNY Plattsburgh. Additional study was done at Ithaca College and Utica College.

Mr. Thorn taught for one year in South Colonie and from 1961 to 1994, worked in the Cooperstown Central Schools – 8 years as an Elementary Principal and as a classroom teacher.

There will be no calling hours or services.

Those wishing to make a donation can do so in his name to: St. John’s Foundation 150 Highland Ave. Rochester NY 14620 or to Woodside Hall 1 Main Street Cooperstown NY 13326.

