In Memoriam David William Ring, 74 September 30, 1947 – February 21, 2022

In Memoriam

David William Ring, 74, of Oneonta, New York passed away peacefully in his home from natural causes on February 21, 2022.

The son of George Francis Ring, Jr. and Ellen Donohoe Ring (nee Smith), he was born on September 30, 1947 and was raised in Norwich, Connecticut where he graduated from Norwich Free Academy in 1965. David attended Northeastern University and obtained a Ph.D. in Economics at the State University of New York at Stony Brook. Thereafter, David began a lengthy teaching career, first at Hartwick College, Oneonta and then at the State University of New York, Oneonta, retiring in 2016.

“Professor Dave”, known as “Ring” to his many friends and colleagues, made a lasting impact on the university and its faculty and students. He inspired his students through his passion for his subjects and by acting as a mentor, provided financial support of various scholarship programs, headed the university’s successful Federal Reserve Challenge team, and hosted a radio show, “Roots and Branches”, on radio station WONY.

In addition to his lifelong love for ice cream, doughnuts, baseball, and the Boston Red Sox, David was an avid music fan, and he travelled widely to hear his favorite musicians. David also had a passion for drag racing, was a member of the National Hot Rod Racing Association, and owned and raced a competition eliminator car “Professor Dave and the Three Ring Circus” for many years. David also spent many summers at Groton Long Point, CT where he and his family would gather for the month of August.

David is survived by his brothers, Peter Smith Ring (Virginia “Jinx” Hack) of Coronado, CA and Michael Roy Ring of Rocky Hill, CT; his sister, Mary Ellen Ring of Dublin Ireland; niece, Kristin Ring of San Francisco, CA; nephew, Michael Daniel Ring of Rocky Hill, CT, and numerous beloved cousins and friends throughout the country.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions could be made to the George F. Ring and Ellen Smith Ring Scholarship or the David W. Ring Scholarship, payable to: College At Oneonta Foundation, c/o SUNY Oneonta, 308 Netzer Administration Building, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta, NY 13820; www.oneonta.edu/give

David’s ashes will be laid to rest with his beloved parents at St. Joseph’s cemetery in Norwich, CT. Arrangements will be under the direction of Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London, CT.

The family will hold celebrations of David’s life later this year in Oneonta, NY and the Norwich, CT area.

Online condolences may be sent to, www.lhpfuneralhome.com the website of Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home, 51 Diet St., Oneonta, NY.