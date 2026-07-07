In Memoriam

Dennis Roger Fowler

1941-2026

DENNIS ROGER FOWLER

(Photo provided)

OXFORD—Dennis Roger Fowler, an Otego resident for more than 50 years, passed away at the New York State Veterans Home at Oxford on May 28, 2026 after a short illness. He was 84 years old.

Born in Los Angeles, California, Dennis’ family moved to Larchmont, New York when he was 11. He graduated from Mamaroneck High School in 1959. During his high-school years he was a competitive swimmer, breaking several records for his butterfly stroke. He went on to Princeton University, where he graduated with a degree in economics in 1963. He was a member of Princeton’s freshman swimming and diving team. He continued swimming throughout his life and could still do an exceptionally good butterfly stroke into his early 80s.

Dennis served in the Army as a clerk during the Vietnam conflict with an honorable discharge in 1966. No doubt his keen intellect and upbeat personality brought much to a challenging job. After his discharge, Dennis moved to New York City and worked as a copy writer and editor for CBS and NBC. While in New York, he met the smart and engaging Margaret “Peggy” Kahoe. They married in 1969.

In 1970, the young couple decided to leave the city and move to the country. They found an old farm in Otego and fell in love with the land and its beauty. After their move, their daughter Celeste was born in 1971. Celeste, a brilliant child, became an accomplished and exceptional young woman who excelled in almost anything she put her mind to. She became a focal point for the couple and a source of great love and pride. She, too, graduated from Princeton and was in the MIT/WHOI Joint Graduate Program as an MIT Presidential Fellow when she passed away from metastasized melanoma in 2004.

Many people will remember Dennis as a writer. He published approximately 50 books of erotica under various pen names and later wrote articles and books about computers, computer software, private servers, gothic and romance novels and, most recently, “Earth’s Song,” a sci-fi novel for young adults. His ability to write fiction and nonfiction demonstrated his remarkable range as a writer.

In mid-life, Dennis discovered he had a good voice and enjoyed singing. He took singing lessons in his late 40s and ultimately joined the chorus for several Glimmerglass Opera productions, including “La Bohème.” He also performed in several Orpheus Theatre plays and with various regional choirs.

Dennis leaves a significant legacy for his financial and personal support of charitable initiatives, and particularly those that benefited the residents of the Village and Town of Otego. As president of the Harris Memorial Library board, Dennis was involved in overseeing the construction of an addition in the 1980s. He and Peggy helped fund the addition and, in the end, the project was financed solely by donations.

In 2020, he permanently protected his cherished Otego farm by donating a conservation easement to the Otsego Land Trust. Lastly, he established the Greater Otego Library and Education Fund with the Community Foundation of Otsego County for the benefit of the Harris Memorial Library and the enhancement and development of educational and cultural resources of the Town of Otego to include, but not limited to, the Otsego Christian Academy.

In addition to Dennis’ daughter Celeste, he was predeceased by his parents, William and Ruth (Eichelberger) Fowler, and his wife, Peggy, who died in 2017. Peggy was his guiding star and partner throughout a happy 46-year marriage, often typing and editing his writing. And then there was Bandit, his beloved cat who passed away in 2024, who gave him 18 years of faithful and, at times, grumpy companionship.

Dennis is survived by his brother, Jerry Fowler (Betty); two nephews, John and Eric Fowler; and several great-nieces and nephews.

Gratitude is extended to the New York State Veterans Home at Oxford for their compassionate care of Dennis at the end of his life. Special thanks are extended to the numerous veterans who gave Dennis an Honor Guard farewell, a beautiful tribute to an accomplished, generous, and long life.

A memorial service and reception celebrating Dennis’s life will be held July 30 at 2:00 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. Friends and Otego residents may make a donation in his memory to the local nonprofits he supported: the Community Foundation of Otsego County, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, the Harris Memorial Library, the Otsego Land Trust, the Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta or a charity of their choice.

To send online condolences or share a memory of Dennis please visit www.ottmanfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are under the care of the Ottman Funeral Home, 22 Church Street, Cherry Valley, NY