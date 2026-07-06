In Memoriam

Ina F. Phillips

1932-2026

INA F. PHILLIPS

(Photo provided)

HARTWICK—Ina Louise Foote Phillips, a respected, well-known and longtime resident of Hartwick, peacefully entered into eternal life Wednesday night, July 1, 2026, at her home on Main Street in Hartwick surrounded by her family. She was 93.

Born August 7, 1932 at the family home in Otego, Ina was the fourth daughter of Stuart A. and Ena (Dana) Foote. Raised in Otego, she graduated from Otego Central School and then attended and graduated from Albany Business College. While in Albany, she worked for Blue Cross. Upon returning to Otego, she worked for Scintilla in Sidney.

On October 4, 1952, Ina married Donald Clinton Phillips and they made their home and raised their family in Hartwick.

For a brief time, Ina was employed at Cook’s Auto & Supply Co. on Main Street and Burns Auto in Cooperstown. She then went on to work as a legal secretary for 39 years at the law firm of Van Horne & Feury in Cooperstown. She retired from Gozigian, Washburn & Clinton in 1997 to enjoy many years of travel and family.

Ina was a former member of the First Baptist Church of Hartwick, where she was Deaconess for several years and where she loved working at harvest dinners and pancake day. She was also a member of the Otsego Legal Secretaries Club, the Hartwick Fire Department Co. No. 1 Auxiliary, the Hartwick Senior Luncheon Group for many years, and was currently attending the Hartwick Christian Church.

Hartwick Cemetery was a very important part of Ina’s life, and she served as a trustee and secretary/treasurer for many years and superintendent for three years of the Hartwick Cemetery Association Inc. She truly enjoyed tending to the cemetery and getting to know the various families she helped throughout the years.

Ina is survived by her daughter, Donna Hotaling; grandson David S. Sellick and wife Katie; great grandchildren David A. and McKenna L. Sellick; sisters Susena Hulbert and husband Randy and Sara Jane Yager and husband Rick; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Don, who died September 15, 2023; daughter Marsha Jean Phillips, who died November 6, 2008; son-in-law Duane C. Hotaling, who died January 9, 2012; sisters Evelyn McLaughlin, Helen Dropp, Carolyn Manley, Phyllis Mattison, and Coralie Mattice; her parents; and many cousins, friends, and nieces and nephews.

The Phillips porch was the place to be if one needed help, a good talk or just a great piece of pie. Porch now closed.

Family and friends may call and pay their respects beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon, July 12, 2026, at the Hartwick Christian Church, 3083 County Highway 11, Hartwick. A funeral service will be offered at 3 p.m. in the church with the Rev. James Crouthamel officiating. Immediately following the service at church, everyone is welcome to re-gather across the street at the Hartwick Fire Department Co. No. 1 fire hall for a reception.

The service of committal and burial will be private at a later date in Hartwick Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Ina’s family would appreciate donations in her memory be made to Hartwick Cemetery Association, PO Box 177, Hartwick, NY 13348, and the Hartwick Emergency Squad, PO Box 208, Hartwick, NY 13348.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.