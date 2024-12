In Memoriam

Donald E. Howard Jr.

1941-2024

(Photo provided)

COOPERSTOWN – A service for Donald E. Howard Jr., who died June 9, 2024, will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2024 in the Nicholas J. Sterling Auditorium at the Cooperstown Junior-Senior High School. Immediately following the service there will be a time of refreshment and fellowship in the cafeteria.

Arrangements are with the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.