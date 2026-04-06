In Memoriam

Jane Elliot Brayden

1923-2026

COOPERSTOWN—A Memorial Service for Jane E. Brayden will be offered at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 13, 2026 at The First Presbyterian Church of Cooperstown, with the Rev. Jessica Lambert, lead pastor, officiating.

The Service of Committal and Inurnment will follow at The Columbarium in the Church-yard Cemetery. Immediately following the services there will be a time for refreshment and fellowship in The Chapel at the church.

Arrangements are with the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.