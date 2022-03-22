In Memoriam Donna Leh Black, 72 June 18, 1949 – March 16, 2022

In Memoriam

PITTSFIELD – Donna Leh Black, 72, of Pittsfield passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Born in Oneonta, on June 18, 1949, she was the daughter of Benjamin and Marion (Harris) Keator.

She was a member of the Assembly of God Church in Oneonta. Donna was the President and Office Manager of Van’s Auto Sales & Service in Oneonta. She was the backbone behind this shop and is the reason it ran smoothly for so many years. In her leisure time she enjoyed working in her flower garden and feeding the wild animals. She made pets of them; in particular her cat, Mr. Kitty, who she tamed from the wild. Donna was a strong-willed and compassionate person. Her life revolved around her family, she was always there for us. She was always looking for ways to make our home a better place. Donna liked HGTV with all the home make over shows.

Donna is survived by her longtime companion and partner Allen E. Black, Sr.; her son Brian Holbrook; nephew Michael Gravlin, and Mark Gravlin and his children Mackenzie and Michael; niece Melissa Gravlin (Dwane Thowe) and their son Mason; as well as several cousins.

She was predeceased by her brother Roy Keator and sister Joanne Gravlin.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the Assembly of God Church, 1667 Cnty Hwy 48, Oneonta, NY from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. A memorial service will follow at 12:00 PM with Pastor John Reneer officiating.

Contributions may be made in loving memory of Donna to the American Cancer Society, 13 Breech Street, Johnston City, NY 13790 or to the Susquehanna SPCA, 4841 St Hwy 28, Cooperstown, NY 13326. To view her tribute video or leave a message of sympathy to her family visit www.johnstonfh.com

Her family has entrusted her care to the Johnston & Stanimer Funeral Home in Morris.