In Memoriam Dr. Joseph Scott Lunn, 91 July 11, 1931 – August 28, 2022

In Memoriam

Dr. Joseph S. Lunn

ONEONTA – Dr. Joseph Scott Lunn, 91, died peacefully at his home on August 28, 2022. He was born on July 11, 1931 in Oneonta, NY to the late William H. Lunn and Dorothy (Hanks) Lunn. He graduated from Oneonta High School in 1949, and Wesleyan University in Connecticut in 1953.

He received his medical degree in 1958 from the SUNY Upstate Medical School in Syracuse, NY, and continued his internship and residency in Syracuse. In 1962, he served a two-year tour with the Public Health Service in Atlanta, GA, conducting malaria research. In 1964 he undertook a two-year fellowship in infectious diseases at the Upstate Medical School, and then entered practice in Syracuse.

In 1969, he became an associate physician at the Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown, NY, and in 1972 was appointed Chief of the Medical Staff at Bassett, a position he held until 1980 when he joined the Medical College of Georgia (now Augusta University) as an attending physician and clinical professor until his retirement in 1996.

He spent many summers at the family camp on Goodyear Lake near Oneonta as a child and an adult, and enjoyed varied water sports and horseback riding. He enjoyed outdoor work and for many years had a bountiful garden at his home in Evans. In 2000, he built a residence in Cottonwood, AZ, and spent about 10 winters near his family and three grandsons. He also enjoyed traveling and took trips to Canada, Alaska, Europe, and the Caribbean after he retired.

He is preceded in death by his three wives, Janet N. Lunn (mother of his children), Marilyn C. Lunn, and Ramona C. Lunn (mother of his stepchildren), and his two siblings, William H. Lunn Jr., and Charlotte L. Georgeson. Surviving him are his three children, Gregory S. Lunn (Rebecca) of Clarkdale, AZ, Daniel J. Lunn of Tucson, AZ, and Susan E. Lunn (Kurt Schurenberg) of Gainesville, GA, and his grandchildren, Scott Lunn, Nicholas Lunn, and Jack Lunn. In addition, his nieces and nephews: Christine Takores, David, Diane, Gail, and Rick Georgeson, and William H. Lunn III.

Surviving him also are his stepchildren Robin Carter of Myrtle Beach, SC, Paula McKeag of Evans, GA, and Tracy Sondeen of Boulder, CO; step-grandchildren, Paul Wood, Samantha Ness, Brooke Musick, Amanda Christianson, Alesha Smith, and Ben Sondeen and 12 step-great-grandchildren.

For several years prior to his death, he was cared for lovingly at home by his stepdaughter Paula, assisted by son Dan and daughter Susan.

In accordance with his wishes, there will be no services, but donations may be made in his name to the following: Alzheimer’s Foundation of America https://alzfdn.org/, Friends of Bassett https://www.friendsofbassett.org, or Friendship Community Gardens of Fayetteville, NC, https://www.fcgfaync.org.

Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com.