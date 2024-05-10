Advertisement. Advertise with us

In Memoriam

Earle William Hayford
1944-2024

EARLE WILLIAM HAYFORD
(Photo provided)

COOPERSTOWN—Earle William Hayford (Bpaw), 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 6, 2024 in Saint Augustine, Florida.

He was born on April 29, 1944 in York, Maine to Virgil and Mary Jane Hayford. Following high school, he enlisted in the United States Army, where he dutifully served his country.

Earle, being a diligent and hard worker, then enrolled in night classes to complete his bachelor’s degree while also supporting his family, having a successful career in medical sales. Later in life, he channeled his entrepreneurial spirit by owning the Cooperstown Diner and Cooperstown Back Alley Grille in Cooperstown, New York.

Earle was very fortunate to have shared 59 years of marriage with the love of his life, Janet Bostwick Hayford. Throughout his life, Earle touched the hearts of all who knew him. He will be remembered for his charismatic, generous, and loving energy, which he shared generously with his friends and family. In his free time, Earle enjoyed traveling, fishing and golfing.

Earle is survived by his wife, Janet; sister Sandra (Alton) Dunn; son Scott Earle (Jessica); daughter Susan Dawn (Michael) Malota; and grandchildren Ryan Hayford, Dylan Hayford, Colin Hayford, Alexis (Jordan) Lobinsky, Hailey (Kenneth) Jenkins, Michael Malota, and Zoë Malota. He is also survived by a great-granddaughter, Amelia, who has another sibling on the way!

Earle is preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Mary Jane Hayford.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Riverside Cottages in Saint Augustine, Florida in honor of Earle Hayford. Earle William Hayford (Bpaw) will be dearly missed but forever remembered in the hearts of those he loved. May he rest in peace.

