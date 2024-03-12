In Memoriam

Sylvester C. Lloyd III

1935-2024

SYLVESTER C. LLOYD

ONEONTA—Sylvester C. Lloyd III passed away March 10, 2024 at the New York State Veterans Home in Oxford.

He was born August 29, 1935 in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey, the son of Sylvester C. Lloyd Jr. and Marion (Van Brakle) Lloyd.

Sy grew up in New Jersey and, in 1946, his family moved to Otego. In 1954, he graduated from Otego High School as a valedictorian. Following high school, he joined the United States Army from 1954 to 1957, serving in Ethiopia with the Signal Corps.

After returning from the military, he graduated in December 1961 from SUNY Oneonta with a degree in biology.

He met his future wife, Janice Revett, on a blind date in 1960 at SUNY Oneonta. They were married on August 18, 1962 in East Meadow Methodist Church on Long Island.

Sy started as a student teacher in Cooperstown but then was hired as the chemistry teacher from January to June 1962. In the fall of 1962, he became the biology teacher at Harborfields High School in Greenlawn, Long Island, retiring in 1990. Sy and Jan then moved back to Otego in 1996.

Sy was known to many as “The Bone Man.” He went to many area schools and the county fairs at Otsego and Chenango with his extensive display of animal skeletons. The sign he brought with him read, “Have Bones Will Travel.”

He was a member of the Otego Rotary from 1996 to 2001, a member of the Otego Presbyterian Church, Otsego County Sportsman Club, and an active member at the Boy Scouts of America both on Long Island and here locally. He earned the prestigious Silver Beaver Award and many other accolades.

Sy loved hunting and landscaping with his son’s business. His funny sense of humor made it easier for him to have many different friends. He was always active, keeping busy doing something.

He is survived by his wife, Jan Lloyd; children Laurie Jean Wallace (Stephen) Decker, Jeffrey Lloyd, Christopher Lloyd (Natalie); grandchildren Sara and Emily Wallace, Alexandria Lloyd, and Savannah and Sophia Bell; several nieces and nephews; and Scott Wallace.

He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, June Grant.

Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, March 15 at the Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home, 51 Dietz Street, Oneonta.

Interment with military honors will be held at a later date at the Evergreen Cemetery in Otego.

Contributions may be made to Otego Presbyterian Church, Otego Food Pantry, Otego Historical Society, or to the charity of one’s choice

Expression of sympathy may be made to www.lhpfuneralhome.com