In Memoriam
Edward B. Snyder
1941-2024
MIDDLEFIELD—Edward B. Snyder, 83, husband of Joan, died Friday, February 16, 2024 at his home on County Route 33.
Arrangements are with Tillapaugh Funeral Service, Cooperstown.
Donald Lee Bailey, 98, of Cooperstown, New York and previously of Leonardsville, New York, passed away October 28, 2024 at the Cooperstown Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. Donald was born October 12, 1926 in the Town of Plainfield, Otsego County, the son of Herbert Lee Bailey and Helen Penner Bailey.…
In Memoriam Ann Lois Edwards, 81 Feb. 22, 1942 – Apr. 29, 2022 COOPERSTOWN – At Noon on April 29, 2022, Ann Lois Edwards passed away unexpectedly but peacefully, of natural causes, at home, with her husband at her side. She was in her eighty-first year. Born February 22, 1942, in Little Falls, New York, she was the daughter of the late Francis J. Ashe and Elizabeth Dudik Ashe. Her paternal ancestry descended from Germans who had made the Great Swabian Trek down the Danube, and on her maternal side from Slovaks who made Little Falls “the second Myjava”. All…
PIERSTOWN—Michael Willis, 81, for many years a senior executive in the book publishing business in Manhattan and more recently the director of Press and Public Relations at Glimmerglass Opera, died Friday, February 16, 2024 at his home in Pierstown. He is survived by his husband, Bill Oliver.
Arrangements are with Tillapaugh Funeral Service, Cooperstown.…