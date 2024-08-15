In Memoriam

Edward James Tripp Jr.

1937-2024

EDWARD JAMES TRIPP JR.

McKinney, TX—After a long life lived to its absolute fullest, Edward James Tripp Jr. passed away in McKinney, Texas on Monday, August. 12, 2024 at age 87. He leaves behind no regrets, just an extensive and loving family who is comforted by their memories of his larger-than-life personality, and even bigger heart.

Ed was proud to be a Native Son of Cooperstown, New York, where he was born on April 1, 1937 to Edward James Tripp Sr. and Blanch Merritt, and where, as a child, he became a member of the first-ever Little League team. Cooperstown is also where he met his high-school sweetheart, Judith Joanne Jessup, whom he married on August. 24, 1957. The couple moved to Miami, Florida shortly after their wedding and had four children before relocating to Texas in 1970. Ed and Judi raised their family in Fannin County while traveling the world in the operation of their gem, Oriental art, and jewelry show business. During the 1990s, they returned to Cooperstown and opened a baseball-card memorabilia shop, Collector’s World.

In 2009, they made their final move to McKinney, Texas, where Judith preceded him in death in 2012.

An entrepreneur who was always on the lookout for his next great business opportunity, “Big Ed” was proud to host many baseball Hall-of-Famers in his shop, including Stan Musial, Yogi Berra, Duke Snider, and Bob Feller, and was always excited when it was again time for Fergie Jenkins’ annual golf tournament. He served two terms as a village trustee, and reveled in his connection to Cooperstown, the birthplace of his favorite sport. A classic-car collector, cruise fanatic, and diehard fan of the Rangers and Cowboys, there were few things Ed enjoyed more than a good game, dinner, and a Chardonnay out on the town. While he had a sharp wit, and never shied away from saying exactly what he was thinking, Ed had a soft spot for his three dogs—Sophie, Pepe, and Sammy.

Ed leaves behind many close friends and family, as well as daughter Terry James (Glenn), of Leonard; son Randall Tripp (Michelle), of Blue Ridge; daughter Stacy Hobbs (Robert), of McKinney; and daughter Wendy Dabrusin (Marc), of Cedar Park.

He was blessed to be called Poppy by 11 grandchildren: Brittany Logston (Ryan), Bryan James (Mikayla), Ryan Jordan (Ben), Randall Tripp Jr., Jason Hobbs, Tiffany Hobbs, Kevin Hobbs, Nicolas Parke (Kelly), Arizona Dabrusin, Nicholas Neumann, and Alyssa Neumann; and 10 great-grandchildren: Ethan, Carter, Taylynn, Preston, Tyler, Kynlee, Titus, Selah, Jakob, and Jovie. He also has many nieces and nephews that make up his big family.

Ed was preceeded in death by his parents, Edward James Tripp Sr. and Blanch Merritt; sisters Donna Tripp Nauta and Linda Tripp Pluta; and brother Tommy Tripp.

Services will be held at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home in Leonard on Saturday August 17, 2024; visitation is at 10 a.m., funeral service at 11 a.m., followed by a brief graveside service at Burns Cemetery in Trenton. The family asks that attendees wear Texas Rangers, Cowboys or cruise wear, because Big Ed wouldn’t want to see anyone in a suit in August.

Because Ed loved dogs, donations may be made in his name to Operation Kindness at operationkindness.org.