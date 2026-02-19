In Memoriam

Eleanor Baumann

1930-2026

ELEANOR BAUMANN

LAURENS—Eleanor “Elly” Baumann, 95, formerly of Laurens, entered into eternal life on January 22, 2026 at Fox Nursing Home.

Elly has been described as quiet, gentle, strong, intelligent, generous, sophisticated and a great listener. Anyone knowing her knew these attributes.

Born September 8, 1930 in Clifton, New Jersey, she was the daughter of Frank and Mary Diani. After graduating from Garfield High School Class of 1948, she continued on to Newark State College, graduated and went to work.

She was the first female in her high-school class to get her driver’s license—a big event for a young woman of that time!

On April 24, 1954, she married the love of her life, Herbert Emil Baumann, also of New Jersey. She then devoted her life to raising her family.

And a busy life it was! Travelling, camping throughout the country with her children and most times additional children of relatives or friends, cooking over campfires, and hiking the hills and valleys, all while building a full-time career.

Elly started back to work in 1966, full time, for the former National Community Bank in New Jersey. She quickly became a vice president. In her last six years of her employment, she was coordinator of the employee assistance program. During those years she became a member of the Twenty Year club, served on the Board of Directors of the Community Resource Council, and in 1985 was awarded the prestigious “Twin Award,” which is a tribute to women in industry. She retired in 1993 and was honored at her retirement party with more than 300 in attendance. Elly made a lot of lifetime friends and colleagues in her journey through life; she made a difference for so many.

Elly’s daughter, Judy, recalls during a rare blizzard in New Jersey, Elly—having the keys to all the bank branches—bundled up to brave the wind and snow to walk to the nearest branch to open up for the day. No roads were open. Her reply to Judy’s question of why she was going out in this weather was simply, “People will still need their money even though it’s snowing!” Judy does not recall if Elly had any customers or not that day.

After retiring, Herb and Elly moved to South Carolina to help with her aging mom. In between helping her, they started travelling again to different world ports and visiting with old dear friends and relatives all over the country. Later, at 80 years old, they decided to tone it down a bit and moved to New York State to be close to family.

Elly was a member of the Laurens Senior Citizens Group and also loved her Bible study and the girls of that group. She attended St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Laurens and loved her pastor—Pastor Paul.

She spent her final years at Fox Nursing Home, where she was much loved and lovingly cared for by the fine staff of nurses and aids. She died with her family and pastor by her side.

Elly is survived by a daughter, Judy Gruchacz, and her partner, Dave Bassler, of Fly Creek; a son, Herbert Paul Baumann and wife Lesia, of Knob Noster, Missouri; four grandchildren; and a brother-in-law, Walter Baumann of Laurens.

She was predeceased by her loving, lifelong partner, her husband of 65 years who died December 22, 2019. Through thick and thin they carried on.

Eleanor will be laid to rest with Herb in Hartwick Cemetery, where a graveside service will be offered at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, 2026 with the Rev. Paul R. Messner, pastor of St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Laurens, officiating.

Elly, though small and quiet, will be greatly missed by those of us who remain. A loving, kind soul has gone to be with her maker. We have wonderful memories to take us forward, and will be carrying on as she taught us. Thank you, Mom.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.