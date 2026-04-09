TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, April 10

Chicken Dinner at

the Laurens Legion

CHICKEN DINNER—4:30-6 p.m. “Lauren Legion Dinner: Chicken BBQ.” Fees apply. Eat in or take-out available. Laurens American Legion, 11 Main Street, Laurens. (607) 293-7356 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=35073535365593664&set=gm.2450090372098638&idorvanity=503131676794527

CALLING ALL ARTISTS—Open call for artists to submit work for consideration for the Annual Mansion Exhibit on the theme “Precipice.” Deadline to submit is 4/15. Fees apply. Community Arts Network of Oneonta. jenny@canoneonta.org or canoneonta.org

BOOK CLUB—Read “The Artist and the Feast” by Lucy Steeds and then discuss with the group at 4 p.m. on 4/23. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1404256038408853&set=a.557428283091637

YOGA—10 a.m. Held each Friday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1238470041755001&set=a.418484840420196

COFFEE & PUZZLES—10 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=920143710646345&set=a.182156554445068

ART—10 a.m. “Art Class for Homeschoolers.” Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1249231547345517&set=a.418484840420196

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10:30 a.m. Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://libraries.4cls.org/hartwick/events/

CHILDREN—10:30-11:30 a.m. “Make and Play: A Creative Playgroup for Toddlers and Preschoolers.” Open to children under 5. Free; donations gratefully accepted. Held each Friday. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/workshops/make-and-play-4-10

FUNDRAISER—10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. “Dine Out for a Cause.” Eat out and a percentage of the proceeds benefit hospice and palliative care patients of Helios Care. Joe’s Pizzeria, 59 Main Street, Sidney. (607) 563-8368 or https://helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/

KIDS CONCERT—11 a.m. “Kids Concert with Gary Van Slyke.” Held second Friday of each month. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8271&EventID=577587&PK=940367

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of chicken marsala, rotini in sauce, Italian-blend vegetables, garlic knots and brownies. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

OUTDOORS—1-3 p.m. “Homeschool Nature Walk: Emmons Pond Bog.” Presented by Otsego County Conservation Association. Registration required. Emmons Pond Bog, 2028 White Hill Road, Oneonta. (607) 547-4488 or https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/homeschool-nature-walk-emmons-pond-bog-1

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/LateWinter2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

CONCERT—3 p.m. Faculty Showcase. Anderson Theater, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/music-department/music-events/

OPENING RECEPTION—5-7 p.m. “The Oakroom Artists” by The Oakroom Artists and “New Age Folk Art” by Janky Painting. Both exhibits on view through 5/6. Free and open to the public. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/

BOOK CLUB—5:30 p.m. “Book Club: A Curious Witch’s Year.” Take a year-long journey through the book “A Spell in the Wild: A Year (and Six Centuries) of Magic” by Alice Tarbuck. Free. Meets second Friday of each month. Mountain Magic Market, 52 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown. (607) 287-7278 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1470804430887486/1470804440887485/?active_tab=about

COLLECTION DISCUSSION—6 p.m. “Women’s Talk with Mary.” Explore women artists in the museum collection. Free and open to the public. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

FILM SCREENING—7-9 p.m. “Wintertide Film Series: Local Lens Showcase—Shorts.” Free; concessions available for purchase. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/open-calls

COMEDY—8-9:30 p.m. “Jeff Leeson—Only Gonna Say This Once Comedy Tour.” Tickets required. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.ticketleap.events/tickets/foothills-1/jeff-leeson-only-gonna-say-this-once-comedy-tour-foothills-oneonta

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