Advertisement. Advertise with us

In Memoriam

Elizabeth Hribar
1936-2025

COOPERSTOWN—Elizabeth “Betty” Hribar, a longtime resident of Fork Shop, passed away Wednesday morning, June 18, 2025, at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown. She was 89.

Born June 3, 1936 at the Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown, she was the daughter of Raymond N. and Minnie (Schallert) Bachanas. In her youth she attended a one-room schoolhouse in Cat Town and later Cooperstown Central School.

On October 28, 1952, Betty married David M. Hribar in a ceremony at St. Mary’s “Our Lady of the Lake” Roman Catholic Church in Cooperstown. Betty and Dave then moved to Ilion, where Dave worked at Remington Arms assembling fire arms.

Following a layoff in 1955, Betty and Dave returned to the Cooperstown area and settled into their home in Fork Shop in June of that year. For 13 years, Betty worked at the Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown, first in the research department and then in the OBGYN clinic. She then went to work for the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, and was with them for 21 years, selling tickets.

Betty is survived by her and Dave’s four children, David M. Hribar Jr. and Diane M. Hribar of Fork Shop, and Keith Hribar and Melissa Madaras and husband Andy of Richfield Springs; a son-in-law, Victor Smith of Pierstown; seven grandchildren, Heather Bancroft and husband Jason, Jason Smith, Cady Schoonover and husband Derek, Rebecca Brooks and husband Douglas Brooks Jr., Kody Bruce and husband Brian, Kimberly Rojo and husband Jario, and Jamie Madaras and husband Justin Matthews; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Dave, who died April, 6, 2012; a daughter, Terri Ann Smith, who died August 23, 2016; and a grandson, Matthew Hribar, who died February 11, 1994.

A graveside service will be offered at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 27, 2025 in the Fly Creek Valley Cemetery, 140 Cemetery Road, Fly Creek, with the Rev. Jessica D. Lambert, chaplain at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown, officiating.

As an alternative to flowers, please consider memorial donations to the Fly Creek Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 218, Fly Creek, NY 13337.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


Related Articles

In Memoriam: Virginia L. Stocking

In Memoriam Virginia L. Stocking December 2, 1922-May 17, 2023 SPRINGFIELD CENTER—Virginia L. Stocking, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on May 17, 2023 at the age of 100.  Virginia was born in Cooperstown on December 2, 1922 to Earl and Catherine Richards. She spent most of her childhood in East Springfield and graduated from Springfield Central School in June of 1940. She married Glenn C. Stocking on April 9, 1944. Virginia and Glenn devoted their lives to each other and to their family.  In addition to spending time with her family, Virginia enjoyed playing the organ,…

In Memoriam: A. George Eccleston, 71 August 28, 1951 – December 26, 2022

In MemoriamA. George Eccleston, 71August 28, 1951 - December 26, 2022 NEW BERLIN – A. George Eccleston, 71, of New Berlin, NY, passed away Monday December 26, 2022, in Cooperstown, NY, with his family by his side. George was born in Cortland, NY on August 28, 1951, the son of the late Clifford and Dora Watts Eccleston. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two sisters Emily and Kathy and brother Ron.…

In Memoriam: Sarah M. Trosset

Sarah M. “Sally” Trosset, beloved wife, mother, sister, cousin, niece, friend, and a vital member of the Cooperstown community, passed away Thursday morning, September 5, 2024, surrounded by her family at her home on Nelson Avenue after a courageous battle with cancer. She was 57.…