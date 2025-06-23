In Memoriam

Elizabeth Hribar

1936-2025

COOPERSTOWN—Elizabeth “Betty” Hribar, a longtime resident of Fork Shop, passed away Wednesday morning, June 18, 2025, at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown. She was 89.

Born June 3, 1936 at the Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown, she was the daughter of Raymond N. and Minnie (Schallert) Bachanas. In her youth she attended a one-room schoolhouse in Cat Town and later Cooperstown Central School.

On October 28, 1952, Betty married David M. Hribar in a ceremony at St. Mary’s “Our Lady of the Lake” Roman Catholic Church in Cooperstown. Betty and Dave then moved to Ilion, where Dave worked at Remington Arms assembling fire arms.

Following a layoff in 1955, Betty and Dave returned to the Cooperstown area and settled into their home in Fork Shop in June of that year. For 13 years, Betty worked at the Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown, first in the research department and then in the OBGYN clinic. She then went to work for the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, and was with them for 21 years, selling tickets.

Betty is survived by her and Dave’s four children, David M. Hribar Jr. and Diane M. Hribar of Fork Shop, and Keith Hribar and Melissa Madaras and husband Andy of Richfield Springs; a son-in-law, Victor Smith of Pierstown; seven grandchildren, Heather Bancroft and husband Jason, Jason Smith, Cady Schoonover and husband Derek, Rebecca Brooks and husband Douglas Brooks Jr., Kody Bruce and husband Brian, Kimberly Rojo and husband Jario, and Jamie Madaras and husband Justin Matthews; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Dave, who died April, 6, 2012; a daughter, Terri Ann Smith, who died August 23, 2016; and a grandson, Matthew Hribar, who died February 11, 1994.

A graveside service will be offered at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 27, 2025 in the Fly Creek Valley Cemetery, 140 Cemetery Road, Fly Creek, with the Rev. Jessica D. Lambert, chaplain at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown, officiating.

As an alternative to flowers, please consider memorial donations to the Fly Creek Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 218, Fly Creek, NY 13337.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.