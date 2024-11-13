In Memoriam

Emily Ann Morris

1929-2024

EMILY ANN MORRIS

(Photo provided)

COOPERSTOWN—Emily Ann Morris, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and sister, entered into eternal rest late Friday night, November 8, 2024 at Levine & Dickson Hospice House in Huntersville, North Carolina. She was 95.

Born June 18, 1929 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Emily was one of six children of Clarence Henry Moran and Mildred Mary (Heist) Moran. In her youth, she attended St. Vincent de Paul School, and later graduated from Hillsboro High School. It was while she was on a hayride in Ohio that she met the love of her life, David G. Morris. They were married July 4, 1953, in Hillsboro, Ohio.

Due to Dave’s sales and management positions with Batesville Casket Company, the family lived in various places. It was while working with the Ingalls Funeral Home that Millie Ingalls encouraged the Morris family to move to and settle in Cooperstown, where they lived for 60 years.

During her years in Cooperstown, Emily enjoyed working for The Church Mouse Boutique on Pioneer Street, and also for a time ran a bed and breakfast out of their home, which she called “Evergreen.”

The family enjoyed horses and many other animals at their home on Middlefield Road. Emily and Dave also enjoyed many Sunday drives in their 1953 MGTD, which Dave had restored.

Emily is survived by two sons, David A. “Tony” Morris and wife Lynda of Traverse City, Michigan and Daniel P. Morris and wife Nancy of Cooperstown; two daughters, Ellen A. Morris and husband Stephen Mahlum of Cornelius, North Carolina, and Erin E. Budd and husband Stephen of Huntersville, North Carolina; nine grandchildren, Adelia Wiley, Victoria Morris, Madelyn Maxbauer, Olivia Morris, Leland Morris, Alexander Mahlum, Zachary Mahlum, David Budd and Margaret Budd; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Margaret Hudson of Hillsboro, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased in 2021 by her husband of 67 years, Dave; a daughter, Mary Beth Morris (1981); an infant grandson, Samuel Vincent Morris (1997); two brothers, Dr. Vincent Stephen “Vince” Moran (1998) and Dr. Joseph Patrick Moran (2010); two sisters, Mary Delores Moran (1958) and Mary Elizabeth Moran (2014); and a nephew, Thomas Patrick Moran (2024).

Emily will be privately laid to rest in Lakewood Cemetery, Cooperstown.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in Emily’s memory to Levine & Dickson Hospice House, 11900 Vanstory Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.