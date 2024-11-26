Advertisement. Advertise with us

In Memoriam

Eric P. Ehrmann
1958-2024

LTC ERIC P. EHRMANN
(Photo provided)

RICHFIELD SPRINGS—Lt. Colonel Eric P. Ehrmann, age 66, an Army veteran, of State Highway 28 passed away on Sunday evening November 17, 2024 at Bassett Medical Center, Cooperstown.

Eric was born March 30, 1958 in Herkimer, the son of the late George and Joyce LaVassaur of Tupper Lake. He was raised and educated in Richfield Springs and a graduate of Richfield Springs High School. He married the former Tamra Canington, of Gainesville, Georgia in 1989.

He served our country in the United States Army for 30 years, retiring in 2012. He served during the Persian Gulf Conflict and did tours in Iraq. He earned his way through the ranks as a lieutenant colonel. During his military career, Eric was awarded twice with the Defense Meritorious Service Medal; three times the Army Commendation Medal; the Army Achievement Medal; Meritorious Unit Commendation; twice awarded a National Defense Service Medal; Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal; Campaign Medal with two Campaign Stars; Southwest Asia Service Medal; twice decorated with the Bronze Service Star; Global War on Terrorism Service Medal; Humanitarian Service Medal; Iraq Campaign Medal; twice Campaign Stars; Army Service Ribbon; Overseas Service Ribbon; two times NATO Service Award; the Kuwait Liberation Medal; and he earned the Parachutist Badge.

Eric furthered his education obtaining his master’s degree in social work at Syracuse University, later working as the commissioner for the Albany County Social Services.

He is survived by his wife, Tamra; his Maltese, Maya; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, LTC Gregory Ehrmann of the United States Marine Corp.

Eric will be greatly missed by everyone that loved him, his great sense of humor and pride for his country.

Funeral services for LTC Ehrmann will be on Tuesday, December 3 at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph Cemetery, Richfield Springs.

Funeral arrangements are with J. Seaton McGrath Funeral Home, 40 West James Street, Richfield Springs.

