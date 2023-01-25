In Memoriam: Frances H. Thayer March 31, 1921 – January 23, 2023

In Memoriam

FORK SHOP—Frances H. Thayer passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 101 Monday, January 23, 2023, at her home in Fork Shop.

She was born March 31, 1921 at the family home on Jones Road in Oaksville, the daughter of Christina Pushlar. In 1938, her mother married William A. Semrov, and he became her stepfather.

In her youth, Frances attended schools in Oaksville and Schuyler Lake. For many years she worked in the housekeeping department at the Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital.

On April 15, 1944, Frances married Donald G. Thayer in Hartwick, and in 1955 the Thayers settled into their home on the corner of Fork Shop Road and Bissell Road. Through the years she enjoyed tending to her large vegetable garden (she was known for her horseradish) and into her 90s was still driving her tractor. She also enjoyed playing tennis, ice fishing, taking long walks, square dancing and taking many trips with the Doubleday Dancers Square Dance Club of Cooperstown, and attending many of the annual Fork Shop community picnics.

Frances is survived by her two sons, Alan W. Thayer and wife, Linda, and Larry C. Thayer and fiancé, Chastidy Baker, of Fly Creek; a daughter, Donna Hubbell, and husband, Arthur, of Middlefield; five grandchildren, Garrett and Aaron Thayer, Michael J. Thayer and Jed Hubbell, and Tina Kilts; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She is further survived by a sister, Betty Lisiesky, and husband, Andrew, of Binghamton; a sister-in-law, Marianne Semrov of Dale City, Virginia; and several nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by her two cats, Tommy and Molly.

She was predeceased by her husband, Donald, who died September 4, 1975; a granddaughter, Carey Ann Thayer, who died December 12, 1994; and her brother, William A. Semrov, Jr., who died March 24, 2019.

A graveside service will be held later this spring in the Fly Creek Valley Cemetery in Fly Creek.

In appreciation for the wonderful care provided to Frances, the Thayer family suggests that memorial donations be directed to Helios Care, 297 River Street Service Road, Oneonta, NY 13820.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.